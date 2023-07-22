Neil Young To Release Standalone Vinyl ‘Odeon Budokan’ Album - Noise11.com

Neil Young’s 1976 unreleased at the time ‘Odeon Budokan’ album will have a standalone release on vinyl.

‘Odeon Budokan’ was released as part of the 2020 box set ‘Neil Young Archives Volume II: 1972-1976’. Side One of the vinyl version (tracks 1-5) were recorded at the Odeon in London on 31 March 1976. Side 10, (tracks 6-10) were recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo on 10 and 11 March 1976.

The ‘Odeon Budokan’ album was compiled and produced in 1976 by Young’s longtime producer David Briggs. The album was intended for release at the time but shelved because Young’s new music took priority. Young had released the Stills-Young Band album ‘Long May You Run’ inbetween the Tokyo and London shows on 10 September, 1976. His next album ‘American Star ‘n Bars’ was came nine months later on 13 June, 1977.

When Young performed what is now is this album ‘Odeon Budokan’, ‘Lotta Love’ was still two years away from release on the 1978 ‘Comes A Time’ album. ‘Too Far Gone’ was even further down the track. Young didn’t place that on an album until 1989’s ‘Freedom’. ‘Stringman’ was kicked further down the timeline. The first release of that one came on the 1993 ‘Unplugged’ album.

Tracklisting:

1. “The Old Laughing Lady” (5:55) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, harmonica, vocal

Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

2. “After the Gold Rush” (4:29) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – piano, harmonica, vocal

Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

3. “Too Far Gone” (3:17) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal

Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

4. “Old Man” (3:48) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal

Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

5. “Stringman” (3:45) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – piano, vocal

Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

6. “Don’t Cry No Tears” (3:12) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

7. “Cowgirl in the Sand” (4:56) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/11/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

8. “Lotta Love” (2:57) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – keyboards; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

9. “Drive Back” (4:37) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

10. “Cortez the Killer” (7:04) – previously unreleased live version

Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal

Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

