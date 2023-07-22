 Neil Young To Release Standalone Vinyl ‘Odeon Budokan’ Album - Noise11.com
Neil Young Odeon Budokan

Neil Young To Release Standalone Vinyl ‘Odeon Budokan’ Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2023

in News

Neil Young’s 1976 unreleased at the time ‘Odeon Budokan’ album will have a standalone release on vinyl.

‘Odeon Budokan’ was released as part of the 2020 box set ‘Neil Young Archives Volume II: 1972-1976’. Side One of the vinyl version (tracks 1-5) were recorded at the Odeon in London on 31 March 1976. Side 10, (tracks 6-10) were recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo on 10 and 11 March 1976.

The ‘Odeon Budokan’ album was compiled and produced in 1976 by Young’s longtime producer David Briggs. The album was intended for release at the time but shelved because Young’s new music took priority. Young had released the Stills-Young Band album ‘Long May You Run’ inbetween the Tokyo and London shows on 10 September, 1976. His next album ‘American Star ‘n Bars’ was came nine months later on 13 June, 1977.

When Young performed what is now is this album ‘Odeon Budokan’, ‘Lotta Love’ was still two years away from release on the 1978 ‘Comes A Time’ album. ‘Too Far Gone’ was even further down the track. Young didn’t place that on an album until 1989’s ‘Freedom’. ‘Stringman’ was kicked further down the timeline. The first release of that one came on the 1993 ‘Unplugged’ album.

Tracklisting:

1. “The Old Laughing Lady” (5:55) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, harmonica, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

2. “After the Gold Rush” (4:29) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – piano, harmonica, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

3. “Too Far Gone” (3:17) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

4. “Old Man” (3:48) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

5. “Stringman” (3:45) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – piano, vocal
Recorded at Hammersmith Odeon, London, 3/31/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

6. “Don’t Cry No Tears” (3:12) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

7. “Cowgirl in the Sand” (4:56) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/11/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

8. “Lotta Love” (2:57) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – keyboards; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

9. “Drive Back” (4:37) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

10. “Cortez the Killer” (7:04) – previously unreleased live version
Neil Young – guitar, vocal; Frank “Poncho” Sampedro – guitar; Billy Talbot – bass, vocal; Ralph Molina – drums, vocal
Recorded at Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, 3/10/1976. Produced by David Briggs and Tim Mulligan

Odeon Budokan vinyl tracklist:
Side One:
1.
1. The Old Laughing Lady
2. After The Gold Rush
3. Too Far Gone
4. Old Man
5. Stringman

Side Two:
1. Don’t Cry No Tears
2. Cowgirl In The Sand
3. Lotta Love
4. Drive Back
5. Cortez The Killer

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Passing Of Tony Bennett Marks The End of an Era

Tony Bennett was the last of the original crooners. His passing at age 96 marks the end of an era.

1 hour ago
Tony Bennett live in Melbourne 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Statement From Susan Benedetto and Danny Bennett, Wife and Son of Tony Bennett

Susan Benedetto, Tony Bennet’s wife and Danny Bennett, his son, have issued the following statement following the death of the music legend.

2 hours ago
Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman
President Joe Biden Issues Statement About The Passing Of Tony Bennett

President Joe Biden has released a statement following the death of Tony Bennett at age 96.

2 hours ago
Roger Waters Dark Side of the Moon
Roger Waters Previews ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ Redux With Moody ‘Money’

Roger Waters has given us his first glimpse of his ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ redux with a very dark and moody ‘Money’.

4 hours ago
Ian Moss Rivers Run Dry
Ian Moss ‘Rivers Run Dry’ Covers Decades of Song Nurturing To Get To Today’s Release

With the eighth Ian Moss album ‘Rivers Run Dry’ out today (21 July 2023) its fascinating to hear from Ian how when he went to make this record he sourced unfinished song ideas dating back over 30 years.

23 hours ago
Neil Young Chrome Dreams
Neil Young Releases Another Preview of ‘Chrome Dreams’ With ‘Hold Back The Tears’

Neil Young has released a second preview of the upcoming ‘Chrome Dreams’ album from his Archives series.

24 hours ago
Fleetwood Mac Rumours Live
Fleetwood Mac To Release Rumours Live Album

A previously unreleased Fleetwood Mac concert from 1977 will be released as Fleetwood Mac live.

24 hours ago