New Music From Boom Crash Opera ‘Latest Hustle’ - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera are back with their first new music since ‘Dreaming Up A Fire’ and Gizmo’ in 1997.
Pete Farnan describes ‘Latest Hustle’ as, “like ‘Onion Skin’ but with a contemporary twist.”
Check out ‘Latest Hustle’:
Boom Crash Opera are about to head out on tour with Roxette. Later in the year they’ve have the Double A tour with Models.
Boom Crash Opera dates:
ON TOUR WITH ROXETTE
Friday 7 March Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 8 March ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW
Sunday 9 March WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Tuesday 11 March Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Thursday 13 March Bank Arena, Hobart TAS
Saturday 15 March A Day on the Green, Bimbadgen Cellar Door, Hunter Valley NSW
Sunday 16 March A Day on The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
Tuesday 18 March MCA, Melbourne VIC
Double A tour
Friday 21 March Paddington RSL, Paddington NSW
Saturday 22 March Paddington RSL, Paddington NSW
Friday 28 March The Triffid, Newstead QLD
Saturday 29 March Miami Marketta, Miami QLD
Friday 4 April The Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW
Saturday 5 April Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW
Friday 11 April Highfield, Caringbah NSW
Saturday 12 April Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Thursday 17 April Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC
Saturday 19 April The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW
Sunday 20 April The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW
Thursday 24 April The Gov, Adelaide SA
Saturday 26 April Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC
Friday 2 May Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC
Saturday 3 May Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC
Friday 9 May Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA
Saturday 10 May Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA
Friday 1 August Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD
Saturday 2 August Harvey Road Tavern, Clinton QLD
Friday 8 August The Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD
Saturday 9 August Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD
