New Music From Boom Crash Opera ‘Latest Hustle’ - Noise11.com

Boom Crash Opera are back with their first new music since ‘Dreaming Up A Fire’ and Gizmo’ in 1997.

Pete Farnan describes ‘Latest Hustle’ as, “like ‘Onion Skin’ but with a contemporary twist.”

Check out ‘Latest Hustle’:

Boom Crash Opera are about to head out on tour with Roxette. Later in the year they’ve have the Double A tour with Models.

Boom Crash Opera dates:

ON TOUR WITH ROXETTE

Friday 7 March Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 8 March ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday 9 March WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Tuesday 11 March Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Thursday 13 March Bank Arena, Hobart TAS

Saturday 15 March A Day on the Green, Bimbadgen Cellar Door, Hunter Valley NSW

Sunday 16 March A Day on The Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD

Tuesday 18 March MCA, Melbourne VIC

Double A tour

Friday 21 March Paddington RSL, Paddington NSW

Saturday 22 March Paddington RSL, Paddington NSW

Friday 28 March The Triffid, Newstead QLD

Saturday 29 March Miami Marketta, Miami QLD

Friday 4 April The Sunken Monkey Hotel, Erina NSW

Saturday 5 April Toronto Hotel, Toronto NSW

Friday 11 April Highfield, Caringbah NSW

Saturday 12 April Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Thursday 17 April Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC

Saturday 19 April The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

Sunday 20 April The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

Thursday 24 April The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday 26 April Prince Bandroom, St Kilda VIC

Friday 2 May Shoppingtown Hotel, Doncaster VIC

Saturday 3 May Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave VIC

Friday 9 May Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA

Saturday 10 May Rosemount Hotel, North Perth WA

Friday 1 August Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD

Saturday 2 August Harvey Road Tavern, Clinton QLD

Friday 8 August The Edge Hill Tavern, Cairns QLD

Saturday 9 August Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville QLD

