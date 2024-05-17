 New Springsteen Doco To Stream On Disney+ - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

New Springsteen Doco To Stream On Disney+

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2024

in News

The Bruce Springsteen documentary, Thom Zimny’s ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ will screen on Disney+ in October.

Zimny was also the director of the three previous Bruce docos ‘Western Stars’, ‘Letter To You’ and ‘Springsteen on Broadway’.

‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’ goes behind the scenes of the rehearsals and performances along the 2023-2024 World Tour.

Zimny has also made music videos for Bruce including ‘Ghosts’, ‘Tucson Train’ and
‘The Power of Prayer’ as well as the EPK for ‘The Ties That Bind’ box set.

Zimny also directed the upcoming doco ‘The Beach Boys’ premiering on Disney+ on 24 May.

