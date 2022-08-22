New Zealand’s Margaret Urlich Has Passed Away At Age 57 - Noise11.com

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich has lost a two and a half year battle with cancer at the age of 57.

Margaret’s 1989 album ‘Safety In Numbers’ was a number five album in Australia and was awarded triple platinum. It featured the hits ‘Escaping’ (1989) and ‘Number One (Remember When We Danced All Night)’ (1990).

Margaret had more hits with her second album ‘Chameleon Dreams’. ‘Boy In The Moon’ reached no 21 in Australia and no 9 in New Zealand.

Margaret was also the female singer on Daryl Braithwaite’s classic ‘The Horses’. (The model in the video is miming Margaret’s vocal).

In 1994 Margaret was the New Zealand ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Mary Magdalene. Two more albums followed, ‘The Deepest Blue’ (1995) and ‘Second Nature’ (1999).

She had been living on the Southern Highlands of New South Wales since 1998.

The family of Margaret has announced:

It is with incredible sadness that we inform you that Margaret Urlich passed away peacefully on 22nd August 2022 at her home in the Southern Highlands of NSW, surrounded by her family after a courageous two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. Margaret is a much-loved multi award-winning member of the Australian and New Zealand music industry who captured hearts around the world as a gifted singer/songwriter with a unique voice and sense of style. We thank you for respecting the privacy of her family and loved ones at this sad time.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

