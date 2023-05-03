Nick Cave Defends His Reasons For Attending King’s Coronation - Noise11.com

Nick Cave says unapologetically that he will attend the Coronation of King Charles this weekend and has defended his reasons why he will attend.

Nick says that it will be “the most important historical event in the UK in our age” as well as “the strangest, the weirdest”.

Nick states, “I am not a monarchist, nor am I a royalist, nor am I an ardent republican for that matter; what I am also not is so spectacularly incurious about the world and the way it works, so ideologically captured, so damn grouchy, as to refuse an invitation to what will more than likely be the most important historical event in the UK of our age. Not just the most important, but the strangest, the weirdest.

Cave said he once met the Queen and which he describes as “awkward”. “I once met the late Queen at an event at Buckingham Palace for ‘Aspirational Australians living in the UK’ (or something like that). It was a mostly awkward affair, but the Queen herself, dressed in a salmon coloured twin-set, seemed almost extraterrestrial and was the most charismatic woman I have ever met. Maybe it was the lighting, but she actually glowed”.

Cave is amused by their “unique weirdness”. “I hold an inexplicable emotional attachment to the Royals – the strangeness of them, the deeply eccentric nature of the whole affair that so perfectly reflects the unique weirdness of Britain itself. I’m just drawn to that kind of thing – the bizarre, the uncanny, the stupefyingly spectacular, the awe-inspiring”.

While old Nick is happy to attend an event so pompous he says while young Nick wouldn’t approve, he also wouldn’t understand. “The young Nick Cave was, in all due respect to the young Nick Cave, young, and like many young people, mostly demented, so I’m a little cautious around using him as a benchmark for what I should or should not do. He was cute though, I’ll give him that. Deranged, but cute”.

Read Nick Cave’s full response to the Coronation here.

Cave is one of 14 notable Australians invited by the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to attend the Coronation of King Charles III this Saturday 6 May 2023. The Prime Ministers + 14 includes Matildas captain Sam Kerr; ballet dancer Leanne Benjamin; soprano Yvonne Kelly; comedian Adam Hills; Wiradjuri-British artist and gallery owner Jasmine Coe; Barbican Centre CEO Claire Spencer; NHS nurse Emily Regan; scientist Minette Salmon; Rhodes Scholar Yasmin Poole; Oxford vaccinologist Merryn Voysey as well as Daniel Nour, founder of Street Side Medics; Victoria Cross recipient Corporal Daniel Keighran; and Cross of Valour holder Richard Joyes.

