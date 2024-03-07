 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announces ‘Wild God’ Album Six Months In Advance - Noise11.com
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announces ‘Wild God’ Album Six Months In Advance

by Paul Cashmere on March 7, 2024

in News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release their 18th album ‘Wild God’ more than six months from now in August and have gifted us the title track now.

“I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says. “It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy.”

The last Bad Seeds album was ‘Ghosteen’ in 2019. Gave also did two albums as Grinderman in 2007 and 2010, four with The Birthday Party (1979-1982). In 2021 he released the ‘Cornage’ album with Warren Ellis and has scored 13 movie soundtracks from 1989’s ‘Ghost … of the Civil Dead’ to ‘Blonde’ and ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ in 2022.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are Nick Cave, Thomas Wydler, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, Warren Ellis and George Vjestica. Wydler has been a Bad Seed since 1985, Casey since 1990, Sclavunos since 1994, Ellis since 1997 and Vjestica since 2013.

“Wild God…there’s no fucking around with this record. When it hits, it hits. It lifts you. It moves you. I love that about it,” says Nick Cave.

‘Wild God’ is out August 30, 2024.

Tracklisting:

1. Song of the Lake
2. Wild God
3. Frogs
4. Joy
5. Final Rescue Attempt
6. Conversion
7. Cinnamon Horses
8. Long Dark Night
9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)
10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

Noise11.com

