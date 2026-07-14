Nickelback Announce Everything Under The Sun Album With John 5 Collaboration - Noise11 Music News

Nickelback will release their first studio album in four years, Everything Under The Sun, on October 30, introducing the project with the new single “Rattle The Cage” featuring guitarist John 5 and beginning a new partnership with Virgin Music Group.

by Paul Cashmere

Nickelback have confirmed the release of their eleventh studio album, Everything Under The Sun, with the Canadian rock band setting an October 30 release date for their first collection of new material since 2022’s Get Rollin’. The announcement is accompanied by the release of lead single “Rattle The Cage”, featuring guitarist John 5, and marks the band’s first album through Virgin Music Group.

The announcement represents the beginning of a new recording chapter for Nickelback following the commercial success of Get Rollin’, a global tour that became the fastest-selling of the band’s career, and renewed public attention generated by the documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback. The release also extends a recording career spanning more than three decades, during which the Alberta quartet has remained one of rock’s most commercially successful acts despite changing trends in the music industry.

Lead single “Rattle The Cage” introduces the sound of the forthcoming album with John 5 joining the band on the recording. The track reflects the heavier end of Nickelback’s catalogue while drawing on the energy of the group’s live performances.

Frontman Chad Kroeger said the new album reflects the full range of the band’s songwriting.

“This album has every side of the band on it. There are songs that hit as hard as anything we’ve ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we’ve been doing this together for so long. ‘Rattle The Cage’ felt like the perfect way to kick the door open. It has the energy we’ve been feeding off every night on stage, and we can’t wait for people to hear it.”

According to the band, Everything Under The Sun explores multiple musical directions while maintaining the combination of melodic songwriting and guitar-driven rock that has defined Nickelback’s catalogue since the early 2000s.

The release is also significant because it is Nickelback’s first project with Virgin Music Group after joining the company in 2026. Virgin Music Group President, North America, Jacqueline Saturn welcomed the partnership, describing Nickelback as one of modern rock’s enduring success stories.

“Nickelback have built one of the most remarkable careers in music, and it’s a huge honour for everyone at Virgin Music Group to work alongside a band with such an enduring legacy and global impact,” Saturn said. “We’re thrilled to partner with them as they begin this exciting new chapter and can’t wait for fans to experience Everything Under The Sun.”

Formed in Hanna, Alberta, Nickelback emerged internationally with 2001’s Silver Side Up, powered by the global success of “How You Remind Me”. The group went on to establish one of the most commercially successful catalogues in contemporary rock through hits including “Photograph”, “Rockstar”, “Far Away”, “Someday” and “Burn It to the Ground”.

Across more than 30 years together, the line-up of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair has accumulated almost 60 million album sales worldwide while maintaining a substantial streaming audience that now exceeds 50 million monthly listeners. The band has also received multiple Grammy Award nominations along with American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and JUNO Awards.

Their standing in Canadian music was further recognised in 2024 when they were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Nickelback are also among a relatively small group of Canadian artists to achieve Diamond certification, reflecting sustained commercial success both domestically and internationally.

The band’s profile received another boost through the documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback, which examined the group’s career, critical reception and enduring popularity with audiences. Combined with the extensive Get Rollin’ World Tour, the documentary introduced the band’s story to younger listeners while reaffirming its long-established global fan base.

The release of Everything Under The Sun suggests Nickelback are continuing to balance their established sound with new collaborations and recording partnerships rather than treating the project as a retrospective exercise. With “Rattle The Cage” now available and the album scheduled for October, the group begins another recording cycle that follows one of the busiest periods of its career.

No tour dates have yet been announced in conjunction with the album release.

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