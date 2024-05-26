 Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2024

in News

Nicki Minaj’s Saturday night show in Manchester was cancelled after she was detained by police in Amsterdam earlier in the day.

Minaj was due to take her Pink Friday 2 live show to the Co-Op Live as part of her ongoing UK and European tour, but she was unable to make it to the gig after the events in the Netherlands.

Minaj live-streamed her own arrest as she was detained by Dutch police for allegedly carrying drugs.

The Dutch National Police Corps confirmed that she had been arrested, and that she had since been released, according to NME magazine.

Doors at the Co-Op Live in Manchester opened as planned at 7pm, with Minaj due on stage an hour later.

However, as fans continued to wait, the announcement finally came at around 9:30pm that Minaj would not be performing.

The venue posted an official update: “Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Saturday 25th May has been postponed,” it stated.

“Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP.”

“Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”

In an Instagram Live post earlier in the day, Minaj filmed what appeared to be a group of Dutch police officers arresting her and asking her to enter a police vehicle so they could take her to the station.

Minaj also posted a series of tweets which appear to show her bags being searched thoroughly at the airport.

“They’ve been trying everything they possibly can to TRY to stop this tour,’ she wrote in one post.

Minaj’s tour comes in celebration of her long-awaited Pink Friday 2 album, which was released in December.

music-news.com

