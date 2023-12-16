Nicki Minaj Backs Away From Kanye West Duet - Noise11.com

Nicki Minaj has declined Kanye West’s request to put their collaboration New Body on his album.

West reached out to Minaj on X/Twitter on Friday to ask her to sign off on her New Body verse appearing on his album Vultures.

He posted a screengrab of a text message he sent Nicki, which reads, “Hi it’s Ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

Minaj responded in an Instagram Live in which she insisted that she doesn’t want the old collaboration to come out around the same time as her new album, Pink Friday 2, which was released last week.

“Chile, that train has left the station, OK?” she explained. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Kanye has yet to respond, however, he played New Body – featuring Nicki’s verse – during a Vultures listening party in Miami earlier this week.

Kanye and Nicki first recorded New Body with Ty Dolla $ign in 2018 for the Gold Digger rapper’s album Yandhi. The project was eventually scrapped but the song’s demo was leaked online.

Minaj told Hot 106 last year that “the ship has sailed” for the song.

“The public adored New Body. Like, New Body is the biggest hit record that never came out,” she said. “Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away.”

Vultures, Kanye’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, was due to be released on Friday but it has yet to materialise.

