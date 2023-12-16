 Nicki Minaj Backs Away From Kanye West Duet - Noise11.com
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls

Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls

Nicki Minaj Backs Away From Kanye West Duet

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2023

in News

Nicki Minaj has declined Kanye West’s request to put their collaboration New Body on his album.

West reached out to Minaj on X/Twitter on Friday to ask her to sign off on her New Body verse appearing on his album Vultures.

He posted a screengrab of a text message he sent Nicki, which reads, “Hi it’s Ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

Minaj responded in an Instagram Live in which she insisted that she doesn’t want the old collaboration to come out around the same time as her new album, Pink Friday 2, which was released last week.

“Chile, that train has left the station, OK?” she explained. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Kanye has yet to respond, however, he played New Body – featuring Nicki’s verse – during a Vultures listening party in Miami earlier this week.

Kanye and Nicki first recorded New Body with Ty Dolla $ign in 2018 for the Gold Digger rapper’s album Yandhi. The project was eventually scrapped but the song’s demo was leaked online.

Minaj told Hot 106 last year that “the ship has sailed” for the song.

“The public adored New Body. Like, New Body is the biggest hit record that never came out,” she said. “Everybody knows that’s the hit that got away.”

Vultures, Kanye’s collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign, was due to be released on Friday but it has yet to materialise.

Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls Nicki Minaj, Photo: Gerry Nicholls

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus In Talks For A Vegas Residency

Miley Cyrus has restarted talks for a Las Vegas residency.

3 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
2013 Beyonce Track Grown Woman Streams Finally

Beyonce's ‘Grown Woman’ has arrived on streaming platforms for the first time.

3 days ago
Alicia Keys, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Alicia Keys Performs At London Train Station

Alicia Keys performed a series of songs while at a train station in London.

6 days ago
Dan Sultan at Age Music Vic Awards 2014 photo Ros OGorman
Watch Dan Sultan Perform At Red Rocks

On August 27, 2023 Australia’s Dan Sultan shared the stage at iconic Colorado venue Red Rocks at the invitation of Vance Joy.

December 8, 2023
Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Missy Higgins To Mark 20 Years Of The Sound of White With Concert Performances in 2024

Missy Higgins will perform her debut ‘The Sound of White’ in 2024 to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

December 8, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Named Time Person of the Year

Taylor Swift is the Time Person of the Year, beating out Vladamir Putin, King Charles, President Xi Jinping and Barbie.

December 7, 2023
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

December 6, 2023