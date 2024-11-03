 Nicole Scherzinger Settles Three-Year Pussycat Dolls Dispute - Noise11.com
Nicole Scherzinger: Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nicole Scherzinger Settles Three-Year Pussycat Dolls Dispute

by Music-News.com on November 3, 2024

in News

Nicole Scherzinger and Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin have settled their three-year legal battle over the group’s cancelled reunion tour.

The two “came to a resolution months ago but needed some time to formalise the details”, Page Six reports.

Filed court documents state that the “parties have reached a settlement in principle, subject to the execution of certain written agreements”.

In response to a filing, the jury trial that had been scheduled for 9 December has been replaced with a hearing on 28 January 2025 to dismiss the case.

Antin sued Scherzinger in September 2021 for allegedly refusing to participate in the Pussycat Dolls’ first tour in a decade unless she was given complete creative control and 75 per cent of the profits.

That same month, Scherzinger announced the tour had been scrapped altogether – much to the surprise of her “incredibly disappointed” bandmates Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, who claimed to have found out the news via the Masked Singer judge’s Instagram post.

In August 2022, Scherzinger filed a cross-complaint against Antin, accusing the choreographer of mismanagement and misappropriating funds.

However, Nicole signalled in July that she was finally ready to move on.

Scherzinger was recruited for the Pussycat Dolls by founder-choreographer Antin in 2003, after appearing on the talent show Popstars USA.

The Pussycat Dolls achieved worldwide success with singles such as Don’t Cha and Stickwitu. However, the group was plagued by internal conflict due to the emphasis on lead vocalist Scherzinger.

music-news.com

