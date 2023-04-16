 Nile Rodgers Joins Blondie To Perform ‘Rapture’ and ‘Backfired’ At Coachella - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Nile Rodgers Joins Blondie To Perform ‘Rapture’ and ‘Backfired’ At Coachella

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2023

in News

Chic legend Nile Rodgers was a surprise guest with Blondie at Coachella over the weekend.

Blondie performed a 10-song set with Nile joining in for ‘Rapture’ and Deborah Harry’s solo song ‘Backfired’.

Nile Rodgers and his partner Bernard Edwards wrote ‘Backfired’ for Harry and produced her debut solo album ‘KooKoo’. ‘Backfired’ was her first solo single. Rodgers and Edwards used a similar template to the album ‘Diana’ they had just produced for Diana Ross. Ross’ album contained the hit ‘Upside Down’, also written by the pair.

Blondie setlist, Coachella, 14 April 2023

One Way or Another (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Hanging on the Telephone (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Call Me (from American Gigolo soundtrack, 1980)
Maria (from No Exit, 1999)
The Tide Is High (from Autoamerican, 1980)
Rapture (from Autoamerican, 1980) (from Debbie Harry, KooKoo, 1981) (with Nile Rodgers)
Backfired (with Nile Rodgers)
Long Time (from Pollinator, 2017)
Heart of Glass (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Dreaming (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)

