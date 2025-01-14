Nine Inch Nails Delay Tour Announcement Due To LA Fires - Noise11.com

Nine Inch Nails will tour in 2025 but they have delayed the official announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

Nine Inch Nails have responded after leaked tour announcements appeared online recently, and a live run is on the cards.

They said in an Instagram statement: “Since some dates and information about our world tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will be touring and will provide more details soon.

“We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening.”

The run of shows will mark their first tour since 2022, while last month frontman Trent confirmed they are working on new material as a group, having instead working on soundtracks for the likes of ‘The Social Network’, ‘Soul’ and ‘Challengers’ over the years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Trent said: “We’re taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now.

“We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

He recalled working on ‘The Social Network’ with Atticus as they realised they could “still apply” what they knew about songwriting to a different medium.

He added: “The script and the vision of the director and the scene and setting are the lyrics, and we could take our arrangement skills and the same things that we tap into emotionally in Nine Inch Nails into another setting.

“But it took a minute for us to understand that, a few months of waking up at 4 in the morning and sweating about, ‘What did we get ourselves into?’”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com