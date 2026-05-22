 NOFX To Release Final Soundtrack Collection For Career Documentary 40 Years Of Fuckin' Up - Noise11 Music News
NOFX by Jesse Fischer

NOFX by Jesse Fischer

NOFX To Release Final Soundtrack Collection For Career Documentary 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2026

in New Music,News

NOFX will release the companion soundtrack and original score for its documentary *40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up* in August, with two new songs positioned as part of the band’s post-retirement legacy and Australian cinema screenings scheduled for July and August.

by Paul Cashmere

NOFX are extending the final chapter of the band’s four decade career with the announcement of 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up: Soundtrack + Score, a companion release to the band’s documentary film that arrives on August 28, 2026. The project combines new music, archival recordings and an orchestral score while Australian audiences prepare for a national cinema run through Hoyts locations in July and August.

The release hits as the band continues to frame its retirement period not as an abrupt ending, but as a curated closing statement. Following the group’s final live performances in October 2024, the soundtrack package introduces two previously unheard songs, 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up and We Did It Our Way, while also presenting rare recordings and newly composed material from Fat Mike.

For a band that built its reputation on operating outside traditional industry structures, the significance of the release reaches beyond a standard soundtrack album. It effectively functions as a retrospective document for one of independent punk’s most commercially successful acts. Across more than four decades, NOFX remained largely outside the major label system while selling millions of records and building an audience through touring, independent distribution and Fat Wreck Chords.

The project itself is divided into two distinct parts. One half consists of a fifteen track soundtrack built around the band’s catalogue and previously unheard material. The second half is an eleven piece original score composed by Fat Mike with longtime collaborator Matt Nasir.

The score also marks a shift in approach for Fat Mike as a writer. Rather than creating material within the structure of a conventional NOFX release, the music was performed alongside a full orchestra. It represents a compositional direction rarely associated with the band’s established melodic hardcore sound.

Among the unreleased material are demo recordings of Secret Society and On The Road, alongside a version of La Bamba. The package also includes live recordings of Linoleum and NOFX captured during the band’s final era of performances.
Director James Buddy Day said the reaction surrounding the documentary had expanded beyond expectations.

“We made a documentary, but what’s happening in theatres feels bigger than that. Every city has turned into this celebration of NOFX, punk rock, and the people who grew up with the band,” he said.

Fat Mike framed the theatrical approach as an extension of the band’s long established DIY identity.

“When NOFX started to put together this documentary, we decided to release it to the world in the same way we’ve done everything in our career. Our way,” he said.

“We want showings of this film to be a celebration. We want it to feel like you’re going to a NOFX show.”

The documentary itself premiered at SXSW in March and later secured screenings at additional international film events including San Francisco and the Cannes marketplace circuit.

NOFX formed in Los Angeles in 1983 with Fat Mike, Eric Melvin and Erik Sandin. Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta joined in 1991, completing the lineup most closely associated with the band’s rise during the 1990s punk revival.

While contemporaries including Green Day and The Offspring moved into major label systems during the era, NOFX remained independent. Their 1994 album Punk In Drublic became their commercial breakthrough and eventually achieved gold status while establishing songs including Linoleum as cornerstones of modern punk culture.

The band also became known for political commentary and social activism, particularly during the War On Errorism period and the Rock Against Bush campaigns of the 2000s. Their history, however, was not without controversy. In 2018, comments made onstage regarding the Las Vegas mass shooting prompted backlash, sponsorship losses and public apologies from the band.

That broader context sits behind the documentary and soundtrack release. Retrospectives often smooth over difficult moments, but NOFX’s history has consistently involved contradictions, provocative humour and shifting public responses. The film appears positioned as both celebration and record.

El Hefe described the project as a concluding statement for long-time followers.
“We wanted to make something for the diehards who’ve been with us since day one, but also for the people who maybe never got to experience what this whole thing was. A proper send-off. A final stamp.”

With the documentary now moving internationally and the soundtrack arriving in August, NOFX continues to add material after its formal retirement from touring. While the band ended live activity in 2024, the closing period of its career increasingly looks less like silence and more like a carefully assembled epilogue.

40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up Documentary Screenings In Australia

July 24, Perth, Carousel Hoyts
July 24, Melbourne, Chadstone Hoyts
July 24, Adelaide, Tea Tree Plaza Hoyts
July 24, Sydney, Showground Hoyts
July 24, Green Hills NSW, Hoyts
July 24, Brisbane, Stafford Hoyts
July 24, Canberra, Woden Hoyts
August 28, Canberra, Belconnen Hoyts
August 28, Sydney, Wetherill Park Hoyts
August 28, Sydney, Penrith Hoyts
August 28, Sydney, Cronulla Hoyts
August 28, Adelaide, Norwood Hoyts
August 28, Melbourne, Highpoint Hoyts
August 28, Melbourne, Frankston Hoyts
August 28, Melbourne, Midland Gate Hoyts

Ticketing details: Tickets available through Hoyts cinemas.

Watch the trailer here

Track Listing
NOFX – 40 Years Of Fuckin’ Up
NOFX – Drugs Are Good
NOFX – Lazy
NOFX – On The Road (Recorded In Omaha In 1986)
NOFX – We’re Bros
NOFX – Separation Of Church And Skate
NOFX – La Bamba
NOFX – Linoleum (Live)
NOFX – Suits And Ladders
NOFX – Secret Society (Demo)
NOFX – We Called It America
Punk Rock Cliché (Acoustic)
NOFX – Fermented And Flailing
NOFX – NOFX (Live 10/4/24)
NOFX – We Did It Our Way (Live 10/6/24)
Fat Mike – Type One American Errorist
Fat Mike – Medio-Core
Fat Mike – Wore Out The Soles Of My Party Boots
Fat Mike – Where’s My Slice Redux
Fat Mike – The Desperation’s Gone
Fat Mike – Herojuana In F Major
Fat Mike – Fair Leather Friends
Fat Mike – Kids Of The K-Hole
Fat Mike – Generation Z In Z# Minor
Fat Mike – I’m A Rat
Fat Mike – And Now We’re Gone

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