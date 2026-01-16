Billy Idol Should Be Dead Documentary Set For Global Theatrical Release In 2026 - Noise11.com

The life and career of rock icon Billy Idol is set to be explored on the big screen in the feature-length documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which will receive a wide theatrical release in early 2026. Evan Saxon Productions has acquired the global theatrical rights to the film, which was directed by three-time Grammy winner Jonas Åkerlund and produced by Live Nation Studios.

The documentary traces Idol’s journey from punk rocker to international superstar, offering unprecedented access through archival footage and personal interviews with Idol, his family, collaborators and peers. It examines his early days in the London punk scene with Generation X, his meteoric rise as a solo artist in the MTV era, and the personal and professional challenges he overcame to maintain a career spanning nearly five decades.

Billy Idol Should Be Dead made its festival debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2025, followed by an award-qualifying run. The film features an original song from Idol in collaboration with Academy Award-nominated writer J. Ralph, titled Dying To Live. The track is included on the shortlist for Best Original Song at the 98th Academy Awards, with the film’s closing sequence built around the song, blending animated and archival imagery from Idol’s storied career.

“Billy Idol is a larger-than-life artist who changed the face of pop culture and music history during his 50-year career,” said Evan Saxon. “From Generation X to the present day, he continues to sell out arenas worldwide. We are honoured to work with Another Planet’s Laurence Freedman and Live Nation to bring this powerful documentary to fans on the biggest cinema screens.”

The song Dying To Live was co-written by Idol, J. Ralph, Steve Stevens, Tommy English and Joe Janiak, and has already received recognition in the Hollywood Music In Media Awards, where it was nominated for Best Song-Documentary Film alongside a nomination for the documentary itself in the Best Music Documentary-Special Program category.

Idol’s current album, Dream Into It, his first full-length release in over a decade, has achieved significant international success, charting at #7 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart, #4 on the U.S. Current Rock Album Chart, #9 in the U.K. Official Album Sales Chart, and #2 on the German Top 100 Album Chart. The album features contributions from long-time collaborator Steve Stevens as well as guest appearances from Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett and Alison Mosshart of The Kills, with production by Tommy English.

Alongside the album release, Idol recently returned to the stage for the It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! which sold out venues across the U.S., Europe and Latin America, supported by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and New Model Army. Idol continues to demonstrate a remarkable work ethic and enduring relevance in live performance, nearly fifty years into his career.

Born William Michael Albert Broad in Stanmore, England, in 1955, Idol rose to prominence as the frontman of Generation X before launching a successful solo career in 1981. His solo breakthrough, Billy Idol (1982), and follow-up Rebel Yell (1983) cemented his status as a global rock figure, boosted by MTV hits like White Wedding, Dancing With Myself and Rebel Yell. His musical style, a fusion of punk energy, hard rock, and dance-oriented pop, has influenced generations of artists and earned him a nomination for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

Idol’s career has also been marked by personal and professional challenges, including a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1990, struggles with addiction, and periods of relative withdrawal from the public eye. Despite these setbacks, he returned to prominence with albums such as Devil’s Playground (2005), Kings & Queens of the Underground (2014) and now Dream Into It (2025), continuing to tour extensively and reach new audiences.

As a cultural figure, Idol is recognised not only for his music but for his contribution to the visual style of rock, particularly through his iconic music videos, collaboration with MTV during the “Second British Invasion,” and influence on punk-pop aesthetics worldwide.

With Billy Idol Should Be Dead, audiences will gain an intimate and comprehensive portrait of an artist who has continually reinvented himself while remaining unmistakably true to his roots in punk and rock. The documentary promises to offer both celebration and reflection, cementing Idol’s legacy as one of the most enduring figures in rock music.

Ticketing for the documentary release will be announced in early 2026.

