Billy Idol To Release First Album in 11 Years - Noise11.com

Billy Idol will release ‘Dream Into It’, his first album since 2014, on 25 April.

The first taste of the album is ‘Still Dancing’ which is very, very ‘White Wedding’ sounding.

“‘Still Dancing’ is really a reflection of my whole journey,” explains Idol. “From the punk rock period through to now. And I’m still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live.

“At the start of the song I’m recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends’ apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life.

“As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I’ve been self destructive. But what’s seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That’s been the greatest gift of all.”

BILLY IDOL DREAM INTO IT

1. Dream Into It

2. 77 (featuring Avril Lavigne)

3. Too Much Fun

4. John Wayne (featuring Alison Mosshart)

5. Wildside (featuring Joan Jett)

6. People I Love

7. Gimme The Weight

8. I’m Your Hero

9. Still Dancing

BILLY IDOL: IT’S A NICE DAY TO…TOUR AGAIN!

April 30—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

May 3—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

May 4—Austin, TX—Moody Center*

May 7—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*

May 9—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

May 10—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

May 13—Sunrise, FL—Amerant Bank Arena*

May 16—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

May 17—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*

May 20—Tinley Park, IL—Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

May 21—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

May 23—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage*

June 18—Northeim, DE—Waldbuhne

June 20—Copenhagen, DK—Copenhell

June 22—Milton Keynes, UK—Forever Now Festival

June 24—London, UK—Wembly Arena†

June 27—Munich, DE—Koenigsplatz

June 29—Bonn, DE—Kunstrasen

July 2—Wiesbaden, DE—Brita-Arena

Julu 4—Klam, AT—Clam Rock

July 5—Eisenstadt, AT—Lovely Days

July 8—Budapest, HU—Budapest Park

July 9—Belgrade, RS—Kalemegdan Park

August 16—Philadelphia, PA—TD Pavilion at The Mann*

August 17—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC*

August 20—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden Arena*

August 22—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion*

August 23—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center*

August 26—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheatre*

August 28—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre*

August 30—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

August 31—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Insurance Amphitheatre*

September 3—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 5—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre*

September 12—Palm Springs, CA—Acrisure Arena*

September 14—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theater*‡

September 17—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre*

September 19—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater*

September 20—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

September 23—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 25—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*

* with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

† with New Model Army

‡ Non-Live Nation Da

