Normani Was a Last Minute Cancellation for BET Awards - Noise11.com

Normani has missed the 2024 BET Awards, where she was set to perform Sunday night, 30 June.

About a half hour before this year’s show was set to begin, Normani shared an update regarding her appearance at the show via an Instagram Story.

In a message to fans, Normani revealed she’d been hard at work preparing a performance for the event, but had been sidelined due to “a really bad accident while in rehearsals”.

“I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment,” wrote Normani, whose performance was teased in a BET Awards ad earlier in the weekend.

“Unfortunately due to my doctor’s orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen.”

Following this message she posted a snapshot of herself on crutches, sporting a walking brace, with her knee wrapped in a bandage.

Normani’s note ended with an apology for having to bow out of the BET Awards so unexpectedly. “This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend,” she said. “But best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight.”

The BET Awards 2024 honours those who contribute to Black culture as writers, musicians, filmmakers, philanthropists and more.

Normani, who was a member of girl group Fifth Harmony, unveiled her long-awaited debut studio album, Dopamine, on 14 June.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

