 NYE On The Hill Reveals 2026 Line-Up Featuring Ball Park Music, The Rions And Old Mervs - Noise11 Music News
NYE on the Hills

NYE on the Hills

NYE On The Hill Reveals 2026 Line-Up Featuring Ball Park Music, The Rions And Old Mervs

by Paul Cashmere on July 1, 2026

in Live,News

NYE On The Hill will return to South Gippsland this summer with Ball Park Music, The Rions, Old Mervs and Pacific Avenue leading a line-up of more than 30 acts for the boutique Victorian festival.

by Paul Cashmere

NYE On The Hill has announced its first artists for the 2026 edition of the South Gippsland festival, with Ball Park Music, The Rions, Old Mervs and Pacific Avenue topping the bill for the three-day, camping event that runs from 30 December 2026 to 1 January 2027.

The annual event, staged in the hills of South Gippsland, has built its reputation on maintaining a deliberately small footprint while presenting a line-up that balances established Australian acts with emerging artists. Organisers say more than 30 bands and performers will appear across the New Year’s celebration.

The festival’s latest announcement continues a strong period for several of its headline names. Brisbane’s Ball Park Music arrive after securing their first national number one album with Like Love in 2025, adding another milestone to a career that has already delivered five ARIA Top 5 albums and numerous triple j Hottest 100 appearances.

Sydney indie outfit The Rions also enter the festival following a breakthrough period. The band progressed from winning triple j’s Unearthed High competition in 2021 to releasing their debut Australian number one album, Everything Every Single Day, in 2025. They returned in 2026 with an expanded edition of the record.

Western Australian duo Old Mervs have similarly enjoyed rapid growth. Their self-titled debut album, recorded with producer Chris Collins, became a triple j Feature Album and was driven by tracks including What You’ve Lost, Parched and Don’t Go. The band opened 2025 with a placing in the triple j Hottest 100.

Pacific Avenue complete the initial headline announcement. The New South Wales band has built a growing audience through extensive touring and streaming success, with their album Flowers marking another step in their rise from local South Coast favourites to a nationally recognised act.

Beyond the music program, NYE On The Hill continues to promote itself as a boutique camping experience. Every ticket includes three days and two nights of camping, while the site will also feature comedians, late-night DJs, food trucks, art installations, morning yoga sessions and themed bars.

Festival founder and organiser “The Farmer” said maintaining the festival’s scale remains central to its identity.

“We purposely keep tickets limited to 3,000 as for us we feel that’s the perfect amount of people to party with. Big enough to have an awesome time and have incredible bands, but small enough to not lose your friends or feel like you’re just another number,” he said.

The philosophy dates back to the event’s origins. NYE On The Hill emerged from The Hills Are Alive festival, which began as an invite-only gathering for 334 friends and musicians connected to Melbourne’s independent music scene. The original concept centred on creating an environment where strangers could meet, discover new artists
and share the experience together.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 8.40am on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, with general public tickets available from 8.40am on Wednesday, 8 July 2026. General admission prices start at $289 plus booking fees and increase across subsequent release rounds.

The festival is strictly an 18-plus event and acknowledges the Boon Wurrung and Bunurong people as the traditional custodians of the land on which it is held.

DATE:
Wednesday, 30 December 2026 to Friday, 1 January 2027, South Gippsland, Victoria.

Pre-sale tickets on sale: 8.40am Tuesday, 7 July 2026
General public tickets on sale: 8.40am Wednesday, 8 July 2026
Tickets from $289 plus booking fee via www.nyeonthehill.com.au

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