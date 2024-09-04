Oasis Announce Two More UK Dates To Offset Scalpers - Noise11.com

Oasis have delighted fans by announcing two additional UK dates for their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

The announcement follows the overwhelming demand for tickets, which saw the initial round of shows selling out on Saturday 31 August.

On Wednesday, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher added extra dates in London in September 2025.

Sharing their news via social media, the stars wrote, “UK. Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”

The new dates are set for September 27 and 28, 2025 at Wembley Stadium in the UK capital.

An official press release from the band highlighted the immense interest in the tour, noting that over 10 million people from 158 countries attempted to secure tickets during the first sale.

The statement also addressed concerns about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, stating, “As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

