 Oasis Announce Two More UK Dates To Offset Scalpers - Noise11.com
Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates

Liam and Noel Gallagher reform Oasis for 2025 dates

Oasis Announce Two More UK Dates To Offset Scalpers

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2024

in News

Oasis have delighted fans by announcing two additional UK dates for their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour.

The announcement follows the overwhelming demand for tickets, which saw the initial round of shows selling out on Saturday 31 August.

On Wednesday, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher added extra dates in London in September 2025.

Sharing their news via social media, the stars wrote, “UK. Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand. Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”

The new dates are set for September 27 and 28, 2025 at Wembley Stadium in the UK capital.

An official press release from the band highlighted the immense interest in the tour, noting that over 10 million people from 158 countries attempted to secure tickets during the first sale.

The statement also addressed concerns about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, stating, “As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Pearl Jam at Big Day Out
Pearl Jam Reveal Australia and New Zealand Special Guests

The Pearl Jam Australia and New Zealand shows now come with added Cosmic Psychos, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and Liam Finn.

4 hours ago
Richard Marx played Melbourne on Saturday 11 June 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Marx Adds A Second Melbourne Show

Richard Marx 2024 Australian tour for Face to Face Touring has a sole Richard date for Melbourne.

1 day ago
The Primitives photo supplied Troubadour Touring
The Primitives Reset Australia For 2025 Dates

UK indie pop band The Primitives will tour Australia for the very first time in in February 2025.

1 day ago
Talib Kweli supplied from Frontier Touring
The Roots Announce Third Australian Tour In January 2025 Including New Year’s Day In Melbourne

The Roots will return to Australia in January 2025 for what is only their third visit down under since 2003.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Updates Fans On His Next Album

Robbie Williams has given an update on his new album.

2 days ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Oasis Hype Should Return ‘Definitely Maybe’ To UK No 1

Oasis look set to dominate this week’s Official Albums Chart following the announcement of their 2025 reunion shows.

2 days ago
Roger O'Connell of The Cure perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

The Cure keyboard player Roger O'Donnell has revealed he was diagnosed with and is beating blood cancer.

3 days ago