Off To The Pub? Then Head Off To Choir of Man #REVIEW - Noise11.com

 Off To The Pub? Then Head Off To Choir of Man #REVIEW
Choir of Man photo credit: Danysha Harriott

Choir of Man photo credit: Danysha Harriott

Off To The Pub? Then Head Off To Choir of Man #REVIEW

by Paul Cashmere on January 9, 2024

in News

In a world of social media, ‘The Choir of Man’ is a show about a show about socialising the old fashioned way … in a pub.

The backdrop for the show is a working pub. When we arrive at the theatre some members of the audience are already of stage and partaking in the drinks from the bar which is a real bar, not a stage set. Throughout the show audience members are regularly given beer and chips (sit close to the front or in the aisles if you want a mid show refreshment).

The takeaway from the show is about the importance of the community and being a part of it. It is about how change is not always the best option when stability is the other. The story is subtlety told by showcasing a group of men who gather at the pub and hang out. The pub is the place for acceptance and a melting pot for people of various backgrounds that are left outside while they unwind.

The various personalities are Maestro played by Matthew Campbell, Romantic played by Bradley Walwyn, Beast played by Rob Godfrey, Poet played by Alistair Higgins, Barman by Nathaniel Morrison, Bore by Aled Pennock, Hardman by Thomas Brandon, Joker by Christian Tyler-Wood, Handyman by Ethan Vijn bring the various emotions to the show. Every cast member is not only an actor but also a musician, with each taking to an instrument throughout the show. Many of the audience also find themselves as impromptu actors as well when from time to time they are taken up on stage to become part of the atmosphere.

Throughout the course of the next 90 minutes the songs that are played are as diverse as the characters. ‘The Jungle’ is the name of the pub. The show opens with Guns n’ Roses ‘Welcome To The Jungle’. Over the next hour you’ll hear Eagle-Eye Cherry’s ‘Save Tonight’, Adele ‘Hello’, Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ as well as the classic ‘The Impossible Dream’, and a couple of pub singalongs with ‘Escape (The Pina Colada Song)’ and ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’. It’s a varied setlist which gives the show a broad appeal.

Paul Simon’s ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover’ is there too. Fun Fact: Did you know there are only five ways to leave your love in ’50 Ways To leave Your Lover’?

1.You just slip out the back, Jack
2.Make a new plan, Stan
3.You don’t need to be coy, Roy
Just get yourself free
4.Oh, you hop on the bus, Gus
You don’t need to discuss much
5.Just drop off the key, Lee
And get yourself free

The show has also been Australianised with John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’ at the end, but not only that the live band features two of Farnham’s band members Craig Newman on bass and Angus Burchall on drums. It’s the showstopper (of course). I don’t know what they end with in their US and UK shows but this was the right song to sing, especially in Farnham’s hometown of Melbourne. The band also features Marcus Kurban on guitar and violinist Kyla Matsuura-Miller.

Choir of Man is playing until 11 February at the Playhouse, Melbourne Arts Centre. After that it heads to Chicago for dates at the Apollo Theater from 27 March to 26 May and then to London at Arts Theatre from June 2024.

