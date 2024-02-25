Olivia Rodrigo Kicks Off US Tour - Noise11.com

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly anticipated GUTS world tour with a sold-out show in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena.

Olivia first took the stage to screaming fans as she performed “bad idea, right?” in a full glitter two-piece and continued to play through hit tracks including “all-american bitch,” “get him back,” “love is embarrassing,” off her critically acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album, GUTS, which was released September 8, 2023 via Geffen Records. She also played her bonus track off the album, “obsessed,” during which she played a purple guitar. The show featured Olivia’s live band and dancers, along with a special moment of her floating around the arena in a giant moon surrounded by stars in the sky.

Olivia also performed multiple tracks off her debut 4x Platinum album SOUR, including “drivers license” while she played on the piano, “deja vu,” and “happier.”

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan opened for Olivia and will continue touring with her on several of the upcoming tour dates. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf will also join Olivia on select dates throughout the global 75-date tour.

Following the resounding success of her inaugural 2022 tour, The SOUR Tour, the GUTS world tour is Olivia’s first arena tour to date, taking her to renowned venues worldwide such as Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2, and more.

The tour continues tomorrow night with a show in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Arena before making its way across North America, Europe and the UK, with stops in Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Manchester, Glasgow and more before wrapping up with four massive shows in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum this August.

Palms Springs setlist

bad idea right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn’t pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

Encore:

good 4 u

get him back!

GUTS world tour 2024 dates:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Wed Mar 20 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Wed Mar 27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Sat Mar 30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Tue Apr 02 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Mon Apr 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Wed May 01 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Sat May 04 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Wed May 08 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Sat May 11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Fri May 17 – London, UK – The O2 =

Sat May 18 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Sat May 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Sat Jun 15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Sat Aug 03 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Wed Aug 07 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Fri Aug 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Sat Aug 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

