Ollie Olsen (Max Q, Dogs In Space) Dies Aged 66 - Noise11.com

Ollie Olsen (Max Q, Dogs In Space) Dies Aged 66

by Paul Cashmere on October 16, 2024

Australian electronic and experimental innovator Ollie Olsen has died at the age of 66.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ollie Olsen. Ollie fought long and hard like the Viking he was against Multiple System Atrophy since 2019 when he first began to have symptoms.

He passed peacefully in his sleep under the care of The Royal Melbourne Hospital with his wife Jayne at his side.
We ask for privacy during this difficult time.

Thank you for your support over the years, if you wish to help Jayne with funeral costs, you may do so via Ollie’s last fundraiser via Support Act.

Olsen was one half of Max Q with Michael Hutchence. Olsen and Hutchence met during the filing of Richard Lowenstein’s movie ‘Dogs In Space’. Michael recorded Olsen’s ‘Rooms For The Memory’ for the soundtrack.

After the movie Olsen and Hutchence commenced their one-off Max Q project. The album ‘Max Q’ was released in 1989.

Olsen was a member of Melbourne band Young Charlatans in the 70s. The band also featured Rowland S. Howard who wrote ‘Shivers’ while he was in the band but did not record it until his next band Boys Next Door with Nick Cave.

After Young Charlatans, Olsen formed Whirlywirld with Andrew Duffield. Duffield’s next band was Models.

In the 90s worked in sound design for film and television and lectured on electronic music at University.

Ollie announced his retirement in January 2019. He was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy in 2020 for which there is no known cure.

Ollie Olsen will now be inducted posthumously into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame on 24 October, 2024.

