On The Steps 2025 Announces Full Sydney Opera House Forecourt Line-Up - Noise11.com

On The Steps 2025 Announces Full Sydney Opera House Forecourt Line-Up

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2025

in News

Live Nation has unveiled the complete line-up for the 2025 On The Steps concert series, set to light up the Sydney Opera House Forecourt from 2-15 December.

For two weeks, Australia’s most iconic outdoor stage will host 13 nights of music and comedy, bringing together an impressive mix of international acts, homegrown heroes, and emerging talent. Now in its fourth year, On The Steps has quickly become a highlight on Sydney’s summer calendar, drawing more than 50,000 fans to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed venue.

Opening night on Tuesday 2 December belongs to Chet Faker, who will mark the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough debut Built On Glass by performing the record in full. Mallrat is confirmed as his special guest.
The following night, Scottish indie-rockers Franz Ferdinand will bring their high-energy setlist to Sydney, joined by Teenage Dads and Delivery.

Tickets are already scarce for some performances. UK hip hop favourite Loyle Carner has completely sold out his 4 December show, while Parcels have also sold out their first night on 6 December. Their second date on 7 December, supported by King Stingray, has limited tickets still available.

Speaking ahead of their Forecourt shows, Parcels keyboardist Louie Swain said the performances carried personal significance.

“There’s something pretty surreal about playing on the steps of the Opera House,” Swain said. “In year 12 we actually played in the concert hall for HSC Encore, right as Parcels was starting, so it’s always held a deep and symbolic place for us. We’re honoured to be part of this series.”

Across the fortnight, the line-up spans electronic, pop, rock, soul, and comedy:

– Synthony will blend orchestra and dance floor anthems on 5 December.

– Ruel steps up on 9 December for a major Sydney homecoming.

– Jimmy Barnes headlines 10 December with a 40th anniversary celebration of Working Class Man, joined by Kate Ceberano.

– SIX60, New Zealand’s biggest band, take the stage on 11 December.

– Punk rock staples The Living End play 12 December.

– Comedy takes centre stage on 13 December with Urzila Carlson, followed by lush harmonies from Boy & Bear on 14 December.

– Closing night on 15 December will feature Grammy-winning gospel icon Kirk Franklin, wrapping the series with a powerful finale.

This year, On The Steps will also raise funds for Support Act, the music industry’s charity providing crisis relief services for artists, crew, and music workers. Commemorative merchandise will be sold with all profits going to Support Act, alongside optional donation opportunities at food and drink outlets.

Clive Miller, CEO of Support Act, welcomed the partnership, “It’s a wonderful celebration of Australian and international music and a great opportunity to raise funds for music workers who are doing it tough, especially in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Live Nation’s Mike Ross added, “Returning to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt each year with this series is a privilege. This year’s program has something for everyone. See you On The Steps, Sydney.”

Line-Up at a Glance
2 Dec – Chet Faker w/ Mallrat
3 Dec – Franz Ferdinand w/ Teenage Dads & Delivery
4 Dec – Loyle Carner (Sold Out) w/ Navy Blue
5 Dec – Synthony w/ Shapeshifter (DJ Set) & Dick Johnson
6 Dec – Parcels (Sold Out) w/ King Stingray
7 Dec – Parcels w/ King Stingray
9 Dec – Ruel (support TBA)
10 Dec – Jimmy Barnes w/ Kate Ceberano
11 Dec – SIX60 w/ Pania
12 Dec – The Living End (support TBA)
13 Dec – Urzila Carlson
14 Dec – Boy & Bear w/ Hollow Coves & Darcie Haven
15 Dec – Kirk Franklin

Tickets are available now via Live Nation.

