Boy & Bear Unvault The Archives And Discover Lost Harlequin Dreams Tracks - Noise11.com

Boy & Bear have discovered three unreleased songs from the 2013 ‘Harlequin Dream’ album and they will be official released as the ‘Lost Dreams’ EP.

‘Harlequin Dream’, the second Boy & Bear album, reached no 1 in Australia in 2013.

The tracks ‘Abraham’, ‘Eye of the Canyon’ and ‘Mexico’ were written by the band, produced by Wayne Conolly, mixed by Phil Ek and mastered by Greg Calbi.

Singer and Guitarist Dave Hoskins said, “I think It’s always interesting looking back and listening to old tunes. On one level the band has come such a long way but it’s also exciting to be able to reflect on the way we were approaching songwriting back then. I think we were definitely more traditional in that most songs had these big choruses and sing along moments and Abraham definitely sits in that world. Hopefully people can connect with that old approach”. And Abraham’s footloose whimsy was certainly no accident at the time, as vocalist and instrumentalist Jon Hart reflects, “It’s a bit of a time warp listening back to Abraham, I can remember where I was sitting in the studio when we recorded it and what life felt like back then. We’ve always been classic overthinkers in the studio, but I think that Abraham sounds pretty free and just like we went in and played it without labouring over it too much.”

You can hear ‘Abraham’ now. The 10th anniversary vinyl edition of ‘Harlequin Dreams’ will be released on 1 September and ‘Lost Dreams’ is coming 15 September.

BOY & BEAR – UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Tickets available from www.boyandbear.com

Wed 13 Sep | Theatre Royal, Castlemaine Vic | 18+

Thu 14 Sep | Gpac, Traralgon Vic | All-Ages

Fri 15 Sep | Pier Bandroom, Frankston Vic | 18+

Sat 16 Sep| Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic (Sold Out)

Sun 17 Sep | Torquay Hotel, Torquay Vic | 18+

Thu 21 Sep | Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW | 18+

Fri 22 Sep | Anitas Theatre, Thirroul NSW | All-Ages

Thu 28 Sep | Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW | 18+

Fri 29 Sep | Drifters Wharf, Central Coast NSW | 18+

Sat 30 Sep | Blue Mountains Theatre + Community Hub, Blue Mountains NSW (Sold Out)

Wed 4 Oct | Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany WA | All-Ages

Thu 5 Oct | The River, Margaret River WA | 18+

Fri 6 Oct | The River, Margaret River WA (Sold Out)

Sat 7 Oct | Out Of The Woods Festival, Fremantle WA | 18+

Wed 11 Oct | Seabreeze Hotel, Mackay Qld | 18+

Thu 12 Oct | Magnums, Airlie Beach Qld | 18+

Fri13 Oct | Jcu Unibar, Townsville Qld | 18+

Sat 14 Oct | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld | 18+

Sun 15 Oct | Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns Qld (Sold Out)

Wed 8 Nov | Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast Qld | 18+

Thu 9 Nov | Kings Beach Tavern, Sunshine Coast Qld (Sold Out)

Fri 10 Nov | Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast Qld | 18+

Sat 11 Nov | Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld | All-Ages

Sat 23 Nov | Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW

Sun 26 Nov | Queenscliff Music Festival, Queenscliff Vic | All-Ages

