 Boy & Bear To Play Live At The Gardens Show - Noise11.com
Boy & Bear

Boy & Bear

Boy & Bear To Play Live At The Gardens Show

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2025

in News

Boy & Bear will perform for Live At The Gardens at Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens on 14 March 2025.

The shows will also include Sarah Blasko, Augie March and De Porsal.

Boy & Bear formed in Sydney in 2009. Their five albums have all been Top 10 records in Australia. The most recent album ‘Boy & Bear’ reached no. 4 in 2023.

The second and third albums ‘Harlequin Dream’ (2013) and ‘Limit of Love’ (2015) were both no. 1 records in Australia.

Tickets for Boy & Bear at Live At The Gardens are available here.

TICKETING

ROUNDHOUSE MEMBER PRESALE
Sign up here
Runs from: Friday 17 January 12.00pm local time
For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

LIVE AT THE GARDENS MEMBER PRESALE
Sign up here
Runs from: Friday 17 January 12.00pm local time
For 48 hours or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE – BOY & BEAR
Tickets on sale Monday 20 January at 10.00am local time
From Ticketmaster

TICKET PRICE
General Admission $119.90
*A handling fee of $5.95 applies per transaction

