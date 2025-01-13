Boy & Bear To Play Live At The Gardens Show - Noise11.com

Boy & Bear will perform for Live At The Gardens at Melbourne’s Botanic Gardens on 14 March 2025.

The shows will also include Sarah Blasko, Augie March and De Porsal.

Boy & Bear formed in Sydney in 2009. Their five albums have all been Top 10 records in Australia. The most recent album ‘Boy & Bear’ reached no. 4 in 2023.

The second and third albums ‘Harlequin Dream’ (2013) and ‘Limit of Love’ (2015) were both no. 1 records in Australia.

