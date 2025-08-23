On This Day in Music History 24 August - Noise11.com

Here are the major music events, births, deaths and album releases on this day in music for 24 August:

Key Events

1787 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completed his Violin and Piano Sonata in A major, K. 526, one of his most enduring chamber works.

1914 – The musical The Girl from Utah premiered at New York’s Knickerbocker Theatre.

1964 – The Beatles released the U.S. single “Matchbox / Slow Down.”

1975 – Queen began recording their operatic masterpiece “Bohemian Rhapsody” at Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales.

1979 – The film Rock ‘n’ Roll High School, starring the Ramones, premiered in New York City.

1979 – Prince released his first U.S. hit single “I Wanna Be Your Lover.”

1979 – B.B. King celebrated his 30th year in show business with a special event at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

1992 – The Wallflowers released their self-titled debut album.

1993 – The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration album, honoring Bob Dylan’s career, was released.

2004 – Donovan released Beat Café, his first new album in eight years.

2005 – Missing by Everything But The Girl set a Billboard Hot 100 record with its 55th and final week on the chart.

Births

1905 – Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, Delta blues singer-songwriter, later covered by Elvis Presley.

1915 – Wynonie Harris, R&B singer and early rock-and-roll pioneer.

1943 – John Cipollina, guitarist for Quicksilver Messenger Service.

1945 – Ken Hensley of Uriah Heep, and Molly Duncan of Average White Band.

1948 – Jean-Michel Jarre, electronic music composer and producer.

1951 – Danny Joe Brown, lead singer of Molly Hatchet.

1954 – Steve Holley, drummer for Wings.

1961 – Mark Bedford, bassist for Madness.

1963 – John Bush, vocalist for Armored Saint and Anthrax.

1968 – Andreas Kisser, guitarist for Sepultura.

1981 – Jiro Wang, Taiwanese singer in Fahrenheit.

1997 – Alan Walker, DJ and producer.

Deaths

2005 – Hal Kalin of the Kalin Twins died in a car accident at age 71.

2006 – John Weinzweig, Canadian composer, passed away at age 93.

2021 – Charlie Watts, legendary drummer of The Rolling Stones, died at age 80.

Single Releases

1964 – The Beatles, Matchbox / Slow Down.

1979 – Prince, I Wanna Be Your Lover.

Album Releases

1992 – The Wallflowers, The Wallflowers.

1993 – The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration (Bob Dylan tribute).

2004 – Donovan, Beat Café.

