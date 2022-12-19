Shirley Watts, Wife of Charlie Watts, Dies Aged 84 - Noise11.com

Shirley Watts, the wife of the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, has died at age 84 following a short illness.

Charlie Watts died 16 months ago on 24 August 2021. The couple married on 14 October 1964. The couple were married for 57 years until his passing.

The Watts lived on a farm near Dolton in Devon where Charlie and Shirley raised Arabian horses. They had one daughter, Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte.

The family issued the statement, “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday 16th December in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. he will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”.

Ronnie Wood said in a statement, “Sally and I are very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts. We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie. Our thoughts and prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, and son-in-law Barry, much love to you all at this very sad time”.

