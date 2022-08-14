 One Electric Day Bribie Island Is A Sell-Out - Noise11.com
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo

Suzi Quatro photo by Ros O'Gorman

One Electric Day Bribie Island Is A Sell-Out

by Paul Cashmere on August 14, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Music fans have lapped up Duane McDonald’s Suzi Quatro One Electric Day dates with the Sandstone Point Hotel event at Bribie Island the latest sell-out for the 2022 season.

Suzie Quatro will headline the five One Electric Day dates in Victor Harbor, SA, Mornington, VIC, Werribee, Vic, Bribie Island,, Qld and Southport, Qld.

Duane McDonald tells Noise11, “After two years of uncertainty with Covid lockdowns, postponements and cancellations it is wonderful to see music fans returning to live entertainment again. Live music is very much part of the Australian culture. Suzi has been a regularly visitor for nearly 50 years and her songs are classics. The reformation of Noiseworks to honour Stuart Fraser will be special and to share this event with legends The Angels and the great classic rock of Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish makes this a unique line-up to celebrate the return of live music”.

One Electric Day 2022 is:

Suzi Quatro
Noiseworks
The Angels
Baby Animals
The Screaming Jets
Chocolate Starfish

Shows with remaining tickets are:

One Electric Day- Broadwater Parklands Nov 27.
All other OED shows are sold to capacity.

