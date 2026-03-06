Ozzfest Set for 2027 Return with Two-Day Villa Park Launch - Noise11.com

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that Ozzfest, the iconic metal festival she founded with the late Ozzy Osbourne, will return in 2027, beginning with a two-day event at Villa Park in Birmingham before heading to North America.

by Paul Cashmere

Sharon Osbourne, manager and widow of Ozzy Osbourne, has revealed that plans for the long-awaited Ozzfest revival are now underway. Speaking on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast and at the MIDEM 2026 conference, Sharon confirmed that the festival will relaunch in 2027 with two nights at Aston Villa’s Villa Park, Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham, England, before bringing the event to the United States for additional shows.

“This is absolutely happening,” Sharon said. “We want to do two days in Aston Villa and then come to America. We want to hear from everyone where we should go in America.”

The festival, which first launched in 1996, quickly became a defining platform for heavy metal and hard rock bands. Originally a two-day festival in Phoenix and Devore, Arizona, Ozzfest expanded into a full touring festival in 1997, providing crucial exposure for both established acts and emerging artists. Throughout its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the festival showcased bands such as Slipknot, Linkin Park, Pantera, Marilyn Manson, Godsmack, Disturbed, and Korn, cementing its reputation as a vital hub for the global metal scene.

Sharon said that the festival’s original spirit will remain central to the revival. “It was more fun. When you go to other festivals, everybody’s so uptight. But that was always the thing about our festival. There was never anybody jockeying for position or thinking they were better than anyone else. It was a summer camp,” she said. She also stressed the importance of giving young bands a stage, echoing Ozzy’s longstanding vision for the festival. “We’ve got to find a lot of young, new talent, because that’s what Ozzy would want. It’s always great to have the baby stage. That’s what it’s all about – breaking new bands.”

The 2027 edition will not travel city-to-city, but Sharon indicated that a full touring format could return as early as 2028, depending on fan demand. Her son, Jack Osbourne, added that the team will “see how it does” before committing to future years. Sharon also hinted at potential headline appearances, mentioning a desire to see Judas Priest’s Rob Halford on the bill.

The last standalone Ozzfest occurred in 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, with Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, and Jonathan Davis of Korn headlining. A New Year’s Eve performance marked Ozzy’s final full-length live show before his farewell Back to the Beginning concert in 2025, weeks prior to his death.

Ozzfest has a long history of breaking new ground. Its 2004 edition featured the MTV-hosted Battle for Ozzfest, a competition to select eight emerging bands for the following year’s lineup. In 2007, the festival famously became a free event, offering tickets through sponsors rather than traditional sales. The festival has also faced controversy, such as the 2005 incident with Iron Maiden, where Sharon encouraged the crowd to confront the band after comments Bruce Dickinson made about reality television and Ozzy.

Beyond the UK and US, Ozzfest has staged shows in Japan, including editions in 2013 and 2015 featuring Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Tool, Korn, Evanescence, and Jane’s Addiction. In 2016 and 2017, the festival joined forces with Knotfest in California, and the 2018 New Year’s Eve edition brought together a mix of veterans and emerging acts on multiple stages.

Sharon has already begun discussions with Live Nation regarding the festival’s full-scale revival and intends to embrace a broader range of genres while keeping heavy metal at its core. “I’d like to mix up the genres,” she said, signalling a more eclectic approach that reflects how fans consume music today.

Ozzfest’s 2027 return will honour the festival’s heritage while opening the door for the next generation of metal and hard rock artists, keeping Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy at the heart of the event.

Concert Dates and Ticketing Update

2027, Birmingham, Villa Park – Tickets TBA

2027, North America, City/venue – Tickets TBA

