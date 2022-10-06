Ozzy Osbourne Gets Into The Make-up Biz - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has his own make-up collection. Rock and Roll Beauty will distributed the Osbourne make-up known as The Ozzy Osbourne Collection.

The products, which can be found at Ultra include “The 21-piece collection exudes a rock and roll vibe and commemorates Ozzy with product and shadows named after his signature songs, “iron man”, “zombie stomp”, and “crazy train” featured in the 14-pan eye shadow palettes. The collection also features candles to conjure the spirit of the rock gods, Ozzy styled body tattoos, dark “metal”, lipsticks, cosmetic bags, and a gothic mirror! These highly pigmented products are designed to give you a bold, precise look, inspired by the Prince of Darkness himself.”

Rock and Roll Beauty has previously distributed make-up collections from Def Leppard and Jimmy Hendrix.

