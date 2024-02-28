Ozzy Osbourne On His Kanye West Remarks - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on standing up to Kanye West. Earlier this month, Ozzy slammed West for using a sample of the Black Sabbath hit Iron Man without permission.

Ozzy claimed he turned down Kanye’s request to use a sample of the 1971 track on his new album with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1.

In a post on X/Twitter, Ozzy explained that he rejected the rapper’s request “because he is an antisemite and has caused untold heartache to many,” adding, “I want no association with this man!”

Osbourne then criticised Kanye after he allegedly “used the sample anyway” during a listening party for the new album. However, West ended up replacing the sample, which appeared on the song Carnival, before it was released.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy stated that he doesn’t regret calling the rapper out.

“With the current state of affairs, you don’t need anybody starting people on discrimination of any kind,” Ozzy said. “It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

“There’s enough fucking aggravation, and he shouldn’t say anything (like what he has),” Ozzy continued. “It’s wrong if you don’t say anything about him. I don’t want any of my work in any shape or form to be associated with anything like that.”

In late 2022, Kanye made a series of anti-semitic remarks, including comments praising Adolf Hitler, which led to the termination of numerous commercial partnerships. He later apologised.

