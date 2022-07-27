Ozzy Osbourne Premieres ‘Degradation Rules’ With Tony Iommi - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has released another preview of his upcoming ‘Patient Number 9’ album. ‘Degradation Rules’ features his Black Sabbath cofounder Tony Iommi.

‘Patient Number 9’ will be released on September 9.The album features the return of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan who also played on Osbourne’s previous album ‘Ordinary Man’ in 2000. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is also on the record as is possibly the last works from Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam and Josh Homme guest on the album.

The first single, the title track, featured Jeff Beck.

