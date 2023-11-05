Ozzy Osbourne Takes The Cake - Noise11.com

A lifesize Ozzy Osbourne cake is on display at the International Cake Show in Birmingham, UK.

Ozzy from raised in Birmingham and Black Sabbath formed there.

Ozzy’s cake was designed by Jane Lashbrook of London’s Fabulously Fondant, who has designed some amazing bakery products including the with from The Wizard of Oz, characters from Star Wars and Lord of the Rings and various ghouls and goblins.

Ozzy wrote on his socials,

Fabulously fondant: It’s fantastic! I’m overwhelmed. Sharon think it’s Amazing and that you should enter The Great British Bake Off. You would win for sure!

The international cake show was on over the weekend of 3-5 November 2023.

