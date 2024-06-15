 Painted Shield With A Few Names You Know Premiere Windows Video - Noise11.com
Painted Shield With A Few Names You Know Premiere Windows Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2024

in News

Painted Shield is Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam, Matt Chamberlain also of Pearl Jam, Brittany Davis, folk singer Mason Jennings and Jeff Fielder (Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, Amy Ray, Indigo Girls). Their third album is coming in July and you can listen to another new song ‘Window’ now.

Matt Jennings says of ‘Windows’ , “I had the basic idea for the song “Window” and Stone suggested I take the chords out and just send the vocal line to Brittany Davis with single bass notes played on a keyboard. They added incredible piano voicings and vocal harmonies and the song really just expanded from there as everyone laid down their magic.”

We’ve had a few previews of the album. ‘Lover Divine’ dropped last month.

The album ‘Painted Shield 3’ is coming July 26, 2024.

“The evolution of Painted Shield has been very fun and exciting. Each album has pushed the boundaries of genre farther and Painted Shield 3 is our most expansive and collaborative album yet. I feel like this is the sound of a band really finding our legs and emerging. The sky is the limit. Painted Shield 3 is a musical universe unto itself. Very excited to share it!”

The first single from the album earlier in 2024 was ‘Transector’.

Painted Shield 3 Track Listing:

01.) Lover Divine
02.) The Pleasure
03.) Transector
04.) Clear Blue Sky
05.) She Runs
06.) Window
07.) Run ‘em All Down
08.) Testify
09.) Damn What a Beautiful Man
10.) The Getter
11.) Versions of Her
12.) End in Mind

