Painted Shield With A Few Names You Know Premiere Windows Video - Noise11.com

Painted Shield is Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam, Matt Chamberlain also of Pearl Jam, Brittany Davis, folk singer Mason Jennings and Jeff Fielder (Mark Lanegan, Duff McKagan, Amy Ray, Indigo Girls). Their third album is coming in July and you can listen to another new song ‘Window’ now.

Matt Jennings says of ‘Windows’ , “I had the basic idea for the song “Window” and Stone suggested I take the chords out and just send the vocal line to Brittany Davis with single bass notes played on a keyboard. They added incredible piano voicings and vocal harmonies and the song really just expanded from there as everyone laid down their magic.”

We’ve had a few previews of the album. ‘Lover Divine’ dropped last month.

The album ‘Painted Shield 3’ is coming July 26, 2024.

“The evolution of Painted Shield has been very fun and exciting. Each album has pushed the boundaries of genre farther and Painted Shield 3 is our most expansive and collaborative album yet. I feel like this is the sound of a band really finding our legs and emerging. The sky is the limit. Painted Shield 3 is a musical universe unto itself. Very excited to share it!”

The first single from the album earlier in 2024 was ‘Transector’.

Painted Shield 3 Track Listing:

01.) Lover Divine

02.) The Pleasure

03.) Transector

04.) Clear Blue Sky

05.) She Runs

06.) Window

07.) Run ‘em All Down

08.) Testify

09.) Damn What a Beautiful Man

10.) The Getter

11.) Versions of Her

12.) End in Mind

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

