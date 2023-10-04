 Paloma Faith Announces Comeback Song How To Leave To Man - Noise11.com
Paloma Faith, Noise11.com music news

Paloma Faith Announces Comeback Song How To Leave To Man

by Music-News.com on October 5, 2023

in News

Paloma Faith is set to return with her first single in three years, ‘How To Leave A Man’.

Paloma – who confirmed her split from Leyman Lahcine, with whom she has two children, in August – sings about “finding the confidence to walk away from a relationship and being empowered with your own happiness.”

It’s the first track from Paloma’s upcoming sixth studio album.

Charlie Puth is among the songwriters credited on the tune.

Paloma has been teasing a “new era” across her social media channels.

The ‘New York’ singer’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘Infinite Things’, which dealt with becoming a mother and her relationship with Leyman.

Paloma said at the time: “My USP (Unique Selling Point) is the fact that I am brutally honest.

“Some people find it shocking and some people find it liberating. And I feel like this album will do both of those things.”

Paloma previously admitted that long-term relationships are “difficult”.

The singer also suggested that making a life-long commitment goes against human nature.

Speaking to Overdue Magazine, Paloma – who married Leyman in 2017 – pondered: “Humanity has decided that we’re meant to be with the same partner for life and actually it isn’t that easy or that natural. The question is, is it forced upon us by societal expectation or is it truly in our nature?

“To remain with the person you love is difficult; it can be very dividing and not all relationships survive the first few years after having a child.”

‘How To Leave A Man’ is released on October 11.

music-news.com

