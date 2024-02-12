 Paramore Go Indie After Leaving Atlantic - Noise11.com

Paramore Go Indie After Leaving Atlantic

by Music-News.com on February 13, 2024

Paramore have declared themselves an independent band after splitting from Atlantic Records.

Hayley Williams and co have confirmed they are running their own career and vowed to be around for as long as possible, whilst also revealing they are Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Paramore said: “After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience).

“Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent records stores — a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet.”

The trio – completed by Zac Farro and Taylor York – continued: “The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic.

“Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy.

“Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store.

“Independently yours, Paramore.”

The news comes after fans feared Paramore had split after they wiped their social media accounts and website and pulled a handful of concerts.

However, it was seemingly just to signify the end of their recording deal.

Paramore also recently released a cover of ‘Burning Down The House’ for a Talking Heads tribute album, and ‘This Is Why’ was crowned Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, with the ‘Misery Business’ hitmakers making history as the first female-fronted act to win the prize.

