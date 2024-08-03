Pat Benatar To Reissue First Three Albums - Noise11.com

Pat Benatar’s first three albums are about to check a vinyl revision.

Coming 13 September 2024 are — 1979’s In the Heat of the Night, 1980’s Crimes of Passion, and 1981’s Precious Time.

“We know how much you’ve wanted reissues of the early records on vinyl. Finally, here they are! Happy listening, enjoy!”, says Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

1979’s ‘In The Heat of the Night’ featured Pat’s first US hit ‘Heartbreaker’ and first Australian hit ‘We Live For Love’.

‘Crimes of Passion’ had the hits ‘You Better Run’, ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ (which she no longer performs because of its association with domestic violence, and ‘Treat Me Right’.

‘Precious Time’ had ‘Fire and Ice’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

