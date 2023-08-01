Paul Kelly, Beck, Jamiroquai, Chic and Sparks Adelaide’s Harvest Festival - Noise11.com

Harvest II has been announced for Adelaide with Jamiroquai (Australian exclusive), Beck (Australian exclusive), Paul Kelly, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Thelma Plum, Santigold, Sparks, Julia Jacklin, Bright Eyes, Flight Facilities (decade DJ set), Chet Faker, Chromeo, Ocean Alley, Vera Blue, Baker Boy, Ladyhawke, The Rolling Stones Revue (Ft. Adalita, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers), The Lemon Twigs, Built to Spill, Bad//Dreems, Sam Barber and more to be announced.

It makes for a big week for Adelaide with Paul McCartney performing in the South Australia capital one week earlier.

For Beck, this will be his second visit to Australia this year. Jamiroquai was last in Australia in 2011 but Sydney only. Sparks haven’t toured Australia since 2001, Nile Rodgers and Chic were in Australia in 2018, Santigold in 2016 and Bright Eyes in 2011.

Harvest Rock happens at Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina / Rymill & King Rodney Parks, Adelaide on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October. Tickets are on sale Wednesday 9 August.

