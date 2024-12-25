 Paul McCartney Promises New Album for 2025 - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman

Paul McCartney Promises New Album for 2025

by Paul Cashmere on December 26, 2024

in News

Paul McCartney was recently asked by fans at his website if he had any New Years resolutions. Well it looks like we are getting a new album for 2025.

Paul McCartney’s response was “Here’s one: finish an album! I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!’”

The most recent McCartney album was ‘McCartney III’ recorded during the covid lockdown. ‘McCartney III’ was released in December 2020.

Since 2000 Paul has also released:

Driving Rain (2001)
Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (2005)
Memory Almost Full (2007)
Kisses On The Bottom (2012)
New (2013)
Egypt Station (2018)

