Paul McCartney Promises New Album for 2025 - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney was recently asked by fans at his website if he had any New Years resolutions. Well it looks like we are getting a new album for 2025.

Paul McCartney’s response was “Here’s one: finish an album! I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!’”

The most recent McCartney album was ‘McCartney III’ recorded during the covid lockdown. ‘McCartney III’ was released in December 2020.

Since 2000 Paul has also released:

Driving Rain (2001)

Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (2005)

Memory Almost Full (2007)

Kisses On The Bottom (2012)

New (2013)

Egypt Station (2018)

