Paul McCartney to Tour UK For First Time In Six Years - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney is set to play his first U.K. tour dates in six years.

McCartney announced on Monday that he will perform in his native Britain later this year as part of his long-running Got Back tour, marking his first U.K. tour dates since 2018.

The upcoming shows will also mark his first live performances in the U.K. since headlining Glastonbury in June 2022.

“I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil,” Paul said. “It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

Paul’s UK and Europe dates are:

Wednesday 4th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

⁠Thursday 5th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE

⁠Monday 9th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

⁠Tuesday 10th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN

⁠Saturday 14th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

⁠Sunday 15th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

⁠Wednesday 18th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK

⁠Thursday 19th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK

The Got Back tour, which kicked off in April 2022, features music from Paul’s decades-long career, including Beatles songs and his solo material.

In addition to the U.K. dates, Sir Paul has also announced a string of shows in Paris and Madrid, which will follow his previously announced concerts in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

