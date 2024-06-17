 Paul McCartney to Tour UK For First Time In Six Years - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney to Tour UK For First Time In Six Years

by Paul Cashmere on June 18, 2024

in News

Paul McCartney is set to play his first U.K. tour dates in six years.

McCartney announced on Monday that he will perform in his native Britain later this year as part of his long-running Got Back tour, marking his first U.K. tour dates since 2018.

The upcoming shows will also mark his first live performances in the U.K. since headlining Glastonbury in June 2022.

“I’m excited to be ending my year and 2024 tour dates in the UK. It’s always such a special feeling to play shows on our home soil,” Paul said. “It’s going to be an amazing end to the year. Let’s get set to party. I can’t wait to see you.”

Paul’s UK and Europe dates are:

Wednesday 4th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE
⁠Thursday 5th December – La Defense Arena, Paris, FRANCE
⁠Monday 9th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN
⁠Tuesday 10th December – Wizink Centre, Madrid, SPAIN
⁠Saturday 14th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
⁠Sunday 15th December – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK
⁠Wednesday 18th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK
⁠Thursday 19th December – The O2 Arena, London, UK

The Got Back tour, which kicked off in April 2022, features music from Paul’s decades-long career, including Beatles songs and his solo material.

In addition to the U.K. dates, Sir Paul has also announced a string of shows in Paris and Madrid, which will follow his previously announced concerts in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

music-news.com

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Announces South America Dates

Paul McCartney is getting back to South America in October with shows for Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

June 11, 2024
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney’s Seven Australian Got Back Concerts Made $US37 Million ($AUD55m)

Paul McCartney’s seven sold-out shows in Australia at the end of 2023 made around $US37 million ($AUD55m).

January 12, 2024
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Plays His Last Show of his Australian Tour

A wise old man once said, “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”. Sir Paul McCartney has completed his Australian tour with the final show in Queensland on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

November 5, 2023
Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Modifies Setlist For Second Sydney Show

Paul McCartney made three changes to his setlist in Sydney on Saturday.

October 30, 2023
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

October 25, 2023
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

October 18, 2023
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

October 18, 2023