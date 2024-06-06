 Peaches Movie ‘Teaches of Peaches’ To Screen At MIFF - Noise11.com
Peaches Movie ‘Teaches of Peaches’ To Screen At MIFF

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2024

in News

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) will screen the Peaches movie ‘Teaches of Peaches’ for 2024.

Directors Philipp Fussenegger and Judy Landkammer grant audiences front-row access to one of the wildest tours of the decade as Peaches marks 20 years of her album of the same name. On hand for interviews are Feist, Chilly Gonzales, Shirley Manson, Black Cracker and more as they explore the enduring influence of this one-of-a-kind queer punk legend.

The full Melbourne International Film Festival schedule will be revealed on July 11.

FIRST GLANCE TITLES: MIFF 2024

A Different Man
Blue Sun Palace
Cuckoo
Didi
Flathead
Fungi: Web of Life
Future Council
Grand Theft Hamlet
I Saw the TV Glow
La Cocina
Look Into My Eyes
Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros
My Favourite Cake
Occupied City
She Loved Blossoms More
Teaches of Peaches
We Were Dangerous
Welcome Space Brothers

Audrey (Premiere Film Fund)
Ellis Park (Premiere Film Fund)
Left Write Hook (Premiere Film Fund)
Magic Beach (Premiere Film Fund)
Memoir of a Snail (Premiere Film Fund)
Queens of Concrete (Premiere Film Fund)

The Melbourne International Film Festival is on 8-25 August 2024.

Noise11.com

