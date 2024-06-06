Peaches Movie ‘Teaches of Peaches’ To Screen At MIFF - Noise11.com

The Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) will screen the Peaches movie ‘Teaches of Peaches’ for 2024.

Directors Philipp Fussenegger and Judy Landkammer grant audiences front-row access to one of the wildest tours of the decade as Peaches marks 20 years of her album of the same name. On hand for interviews are Feist, Chilly Gonzales, Shirley Manson, Black Cracker and more as they explore the enduring influence of this one-of-a-kind queer punk legend.

The full Melbourne International Film Festival schedule will be revealed on July 11.

FIRST GLANCE TITLES: MIFF 2024

A Different Man

Blue Sun Palace

Cuckoo

Didi

Flathead

Fungi: Web of Life

Future Council

Grand Theft Hamlet

I Saw the TV Glow

La Cocina

Look Into My Eyes

Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros

My Favourite Cake

Occupied City

She Loved Blossoms More

Teaches of Peaches

We Were Dangerous

Welcome Space Brothers

Audrey (Premiere Film Fund)

Ellis Park (Premiere Film Fund)

Left Write Hook (Premiere Film Fund)

Magic Beach (Premiere Film Fund)

Memoir of a Snail (Premiere Film Fund)

Queens of Concrete (Premiere Film Fund)

The Melbourne International Film Festival is on 8-25 August 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

