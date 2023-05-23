 Michael Gudinski Movie To Premiere At Melbourne International Film Festival - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski celebrates 40 years of Mushroom, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Gudinski Movie To Premiere At Melbourne International Film Festival

by Paul Cashmere on May 23, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The documentary about Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski will have its world premiere at MIFF (Melbourne International Film Festival) in August.

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story’ will screen for the first time at the Gala opening of Music on Film for MIFF 2023 on 10 August 2023.

Featuring interviews with Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Sting, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Jimmy Barnes, Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story is a uniquely Australian tribute to a much-loved industry legend and the musical history he helped shape.

Director Paul Goldman said of the film’s World Premiere at MIFF: “I and the whole creative team around Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, are very excited and honoured to be premiering the documentary at MIFF this year. Michael Gudinski was an immensely proud and passionate Melbournian. His fierce love affair with all things Melbourne was legendary, one of the deeply important and personal things in his life. Especially putting the Melbourne music scene and Australian artists on the map, both here and overseas.

MIFF has played a significant part in my film-making life. It’s a festival I’ve cherished since I first attended in the early 80s. And I’ve had two films close the festival (Australian Rules, 2002 and Suburban Mayhem, 2006) so bringing this film to my hometown, putting it in front of a Melbourne audience, having our World Premiere at MIFF, is enormously gratifying for all of us involved in making this documentary. Michael would love it. I can hear him getting very loud and excited!”

Pre-sale tickets for the Opening Night and Music on Film Gala will be available to MIFF Members from 8.00am AEDT Tuesday 23 May.

General public sales open at 10am AEDT on Thursday 25 May via miff.com.au.

