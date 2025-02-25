 People Are Proposing At Lee Kernaghan Shows - Noise11.com
Lee Kernaghan

Lee Kernaghan

People Are Proposing At Lee Kernaghan Shows

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2025

in News

In 2019 Lee Kernaghan and his wife recorded the song ‘Where I Wanna Be’ for his album ‘Backroad Nation’. The song has become popular for people to propose to at Lee’s concerts.

Watch the Lee Kernaghan Noise11 interview:

Lee tells Noise11.com, “A lot of people really identify with that song. You’d be surprised how many marriage proposals we have on tour. It amazing. People want us to play that song. Sometimes we get a word from our tour manager that some young bloke wants to pop the question live on stage and bang. It all happens. Anything can happen on our tours and it usually does.”

Watch ‘Where I Wanna Be’:

As well as Robby, Tori Darke are also on the tour. Lee says, “Yes Robby Kernaghan is out there too. Its great having her on the road. She is like pouring petrol on fire. She sings a mean suet with me. We done a few tours over the years. She rocks those ‘Ute Me’ girl tank tops which we give out to eligible people out there during the night”.

LEE KERNAGHAN 2025 TOUR DATES

Tickets via leekernaghan.com

May
Fri 9  Newcastle Civic Theatre, NSW
Sat 10  Club Forster, Forster, NSW
Fri 23  C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sat 24  Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie, NSW
Sun 25  The Art House, Wyong, NSW

June
Thur 5  Brolga Theatre, Maryborough, QLD
Fri 6  Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD
Sat 7   Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, QLD
Thur 12 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, VIC
Fri 13  Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC
Sat 14  Ballarat Civic Hall, VIC
Fri 20  The Palms @ Crown, Melbourne, VIC
Sat 21  The Palms @ Crown, Melbourne, VIC

July
Fri 18  Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW
Sat 19  Royal Theatre, Canberra, ACT
Sun 20 Bathurst Entertainment Centre, Bathurst, NSW

September
Thur 11  Wagga Civic Theatre, NSW
Fri 12  Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW
Sat 13  Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, VIC

October
Fri 17  Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA
Sat 18  Bunbury Entertainment Centre, WA
Sun 19  Albany Entertainment Centre, WA
Fri 24  Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD
Sat 25  Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

November
Thur 13  Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier, SA
Fri 14  Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Sat 15  Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA
Thur 20 Chaffey Theatre, Renmark, SA
Fri 21  Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie, SA
Sat 22 Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla, SA
Sun 23  Nautilus Arts Centre, Port Lincoln, SA

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Evan Dando, Photo Ros O'Gorman
The Lemonheads To Play Two Classics Albums Live For Australia

The Lemonheads will perform their classic albums ‘It’s a Shame About Ray’ and ‘Come On Feel The Lemonheads’ in full in Australia in May.

3 minutes ago
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson
Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus

Queens of the Stone Age have resurrected The Rolling Stones concert name Rock N Roll Circus for their own circus in the UK in August.

2 days ago
Voletta Wallace Facebook profile pic
Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78

Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., has died at age 78 in Pennsylvania.

2 days ago
Counting Crows at The Palais photo by Bron Robinson
Counting Crows To Release First Album in 11 Years ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’

Counting Crows eighth album ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’ in coming 9 May 2025 and the new song ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is here now.

2 days ago
Mark Hoppus Fahrenheit-182
Mark Hoppus Is Going On A Book Tour

Mark Hoppus is going on a solo tour to promote his new memoir.

4 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

5 days ago
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

6 days ago