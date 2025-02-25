People Are Proposing At Lee Kernaghan Shows - Noise11.com

In 2019 Lee Kernaghan and his wife recorded the song ‘Where I Wanna Be’ for his album ‘Backroad Nation’. The song has become popular for people to propose to at Lee’s concerts.

Lee tells Noise11.com, “A lot of people really identify with that song. You’d be surprised how many marriage proposals we have on tour. It amazing. People want us to play that song. Sometimes we get a word from our tour manager that some young bloke wants to pop the question live on stage and bang. It all happens. Anything can happen on our tours and it usually does.”

As well as Robby, Tori Darke are also on the tour. Lee says, “Yes Robby Kernaghan is out there too. Its great having her on the road. She is like pouring petrol on fire. She sings a mean suet with me. We done a few tours over the years. She rocks those ‘Ute Me’ girl tank tops which we give out to eligible people out there during the night”.

LEE KERNAGHAN 2025 TOUR DATES

May

Fri 9 Newcastle Civic Theatre, NSW

Sat 10 Club Forster, Forster, NSW

Fri 23 C.ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sat 24 Glasshouse Theatre, Port Macquarie, NSW

Sun 25 The Art House, Wyong, NSW

June

Thur 5 Brolga Theatre, Maryborough, QLD

Fri 6 Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton, QLD

Sat 7 Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay, QLD

Thur 12 West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul, VIC

Fri 13 Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Sat 14 Ballarat Civic Hall, VIC

Fri 20 The Palms @ Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Sat 21 The Palms @ Crown, Melbourne, VIC

July

Fri 18 Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra, NSW

Sat 19 Royal Theatre, Canberra, ACT

Sun 20 Bathurst Entertainment Centre, Bathurst, NSW

September

Thur 11 Wagga Civic Theatre, NSW

Fri 12 Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW

Sat 13 Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, VIC

October

Fri 17 Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, WA

Sat 18 Bunbury Entertainment Centre, WA

Sun 19 Albany Entertainment Centre, WA

Fri 24 Empire Theatre, Toowoomba, QLD

Sat 25 Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

November

Thur 13 Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier, SA

Fri 14 Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sat 15 Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA

Thur 20 Chaffey Theatre, Renmark, SA

Fri 21 Northern Festival Centre, Port Pirie, SA

Sat 22 Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla, SA

Sun 23 Nautilus Arts Centre, Port Lincoln, SA

