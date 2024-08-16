 Peppercreek Revival Premiere New Song ‘Train I’m On’ - Noise11.com
Peppercreek Revival Premiere New Song ‘Train I’m On’

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2024

Melbourne collective Peppercreek Revival have released the new song ‘Train I’m On’.

Peppercreek Revival was put together by Blues Music Victoria Hall of Fame inductee, bass player Barry Hills and also has three award winning musicians in Brian Fraser on lap steel, electric and acoustic guitars, vocals; Roland Kretschmer on electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin, banjo, Dobro, ukulele, vocals; and drummer and vocalist Nick Carrafa.

The collective then expanded to bring in Kelly Auty. The multiple award-winning singer/songwriter Kelly Auty, who was looking for a new musical direction, was the perfect choice for the band’s next project.

‘Train I’m On’ was written by Auty, with music by Leigh Douglas (Boris) Conley and is a song about change and moving on. The old hometown’s full of memories that can’t be cleared whilst living there, so it’s time to go. Buy the ticket and step out of your known world because staying still is not an option when life needs a shakeup and your ‘heart’s drumming in time to the rhythm of the steel and the cymbals crack on the rail.’

Check out ‘Train I’m On’ and get it from Bandcamp.

