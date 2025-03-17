Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas - Noise11.com

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

Teddy released art 1 of the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ album in 2023. Part 2 followed in January 2025.

Teddy has had three hits in Australia, ‘Lose Control’ (no 4, 2023), ‘The Door’ (2024) and ‘Bad Dreams’ 9no 30, 2024)

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Monday 24 March (11am local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October

Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 18 October

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 23 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 27 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

