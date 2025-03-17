 Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas - Noise11.com
Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2025

in News

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.

Teddy released art 1 of the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ album in 2023. Part 2 followed in January 2025.

Teddy has had three hits in Australia, ‘Lose Control’ (no 4, 2023), ‘The Door’ (2024) and ‘Bad Dreams’ 9no 30, 2024)

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 24 March (11am local time)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA

