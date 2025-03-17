Teddy Swims To Play Australia and New Zealand Arenas - Noise11.com

Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand in October for the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ tour.
Teddy released art 1 of the ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy’ album in 2023. Part 2 followed in January 2025.
Teddy has had three hits in Australia, ‘Lose Control’ (no 4, 2023), ‘The Door’ (2024) and ‘Bad Dreams’ 9no 30, 2024)
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Monday 24 March (11am local time)
ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES
Tuesday 7 October
Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ
Thursday 9 October
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Tuesday 14 October
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
Saturday 18 October
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 23 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Monday 27 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA
Wednesday 29 October
RAC Arena | Perth, WA
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook