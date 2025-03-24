Slinky Vagabond Is One For Bowie Fans - Noise11.com

Keanan Duffty and Fabio Fabbri are Slinky Vagabond and Slinky Vagabond have great connections to the past.

Duffty is a New York based British designer and musician. In 2007 he collaborated with David Bowie on a Bowie inspired Target collection When he formed Slinky Vagabond with Fabio Fabbri also in 2007 the band at the time featured Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols, Clem Burke of Blondie and Earl Slick of Bowie and Lennon fame.

The 2021 album features guests Midge Ure and Richard Fortus while this new record features Bowie’s keyboard player Mike Garson.

The new album is ‘The Eternal Return’ and if you are a Bowie fan, this is worth checking out, especially the tracks ‘Ad Astra’ and ‘Anthem’, both featuring Garson.

