Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation - Noise11.com

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.
The Lil Baby WHAM world tour will include Australian dates in August. Here are the world tour dates so far:
LIL BABY – WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 NORTH AMERICA DATES:
Tue Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Thu Jun 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Jun 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sun Jun 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Jun 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center**
Thu Jun 12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sun Jun 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Tue Jun 17 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Jun 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jun 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Jun 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Sun Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Jul 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome *
WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 EUROPE/UK DATES:
Fri Sep 12 – Berlin, Germany – Max Schmeling Halle
Sun Sep 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen
Tue Sep 16 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Wed Sep 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
Fri Sep 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
Tue Sep 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall
Wed Sep 24 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena
Fri Sep 26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Sat Sep 27 – London, UK – The O2
WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 AUS/NZ DATES:
Wed Oct 8 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
Fri Oct 10 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
Sat Oct 11 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Tue Oct 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
Thu Oct 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
*Without BigXthaPlug
**Without NLE Choppa
