Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation - Noise11.com

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.

The Lil Baby WHAM world tour will include Australian dates in August. Here are the world tour dates so far:

LIL BABY – WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue Jun 03 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Thu Jun 05 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Jun 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Jun 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tue Jun 10 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center**

Thu Jun 12 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun Jun 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Tue Jun 17 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Wed Jun 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jun 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Jun 21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jun 24 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jul 01 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome *

WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 EUROPE/UK DATES:

Fri Sep 12 – Berlin, Germany – Max Schmeling Halle

Sun Sep 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark – KB Hallen

Tue Sep 16 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Wed Sep 17 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

Fri Sep 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Tue Sep 23 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

Wed Sep 24 – Paris, France – Adidas Arena

Fri Sep 26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Sat Sep 27 – London, UK – The O2

WHAM WORLD TOUR – 2025 AUS/NZ DATES:

Wed Oct 8 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tue Oct 14 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

*Without BigXthaPlug

**Without NLE Choppa

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

