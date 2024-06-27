Perth Mint Issue Bon Scott Coin - Noise11.com

The Perth Mint, Australia’s main mint for the issue of bullion, has revealed a one-off proof coin featuring Bon Scott on one side and King Charles on the other.

The coin is made from 99.99% silver and will likely be sold out before today.

According to the Perth Mint:

The coin portrays a coloured image of Bon Scott wearing a denim jacket with cut off sleeves. The design includes the inscription ‘BON SCOTT’ in which the first ‘O’ is overlain with a ‘lion rampant’ holding a microphone, and a representation of ‘Bon’ in handwritten lettering. Also within the design is The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark. Many believe Bon Scott to be the greatest rock ‘n roll singer of all time. Born Ronald Belford Scott in Scotland on 9 July 1946, his family moved to Australia in 1952, settling in Fremantle, Western Australia, where he cut his musical teeth. On joining AC/DC in 1974, his inimitable stage presence and distinctive, raspy vocals were key elements in the band’s rise to international super stardom. Together they recorded and performed some of the most enduring hard rock ever known. The obverse portrays the Jody Clark effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, as well as the coin’s weight, purity, monetary denomination, and year-date. Accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity, the coin is housed in a presentation case and superbly illustrated shipper featuring an image of Bon Scott.

Bon Scott was the second singer for AC/DC after Dave Evans from 1974 until his death in 1980. 9 July 2024 will mark what would have been his 78th birthday.

As well as the coin marking the 78th birthday of Bon a new Bon Scott merch store has started in Australia via Merch Jungle and internationally through Amazon.

There will also be a Bon Scott tribute concert in New York. On the actual birthday (July 9), there will be a tribute concert at Arlene’s Grocery on New York City’s Lower East Side. The infamous rock club has hosted some of the most raucous nights of rock and roll in the 21st century, and the show will harken back to the secret set that AC/DC performed at CBGB in 1977. 16 singers will each tackle one classic AC/DC song with a stellar backing band.

Tickets from https://aftontickets.com/bons-birthday-bash

