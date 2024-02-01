 Pet Shop Boys Share New Song ‘Loneliness’ - Noise11.com
Pet Shop Boys Nonetheless

Pet Shop Boys Nonetheless

Pet Shop Boys Share New Song ‘Loneliness’

by Paul Cashmere on February 1, 2024

in News

Pet Shop Boys will release their 15th album ‘Nonetheless’ in April and have shared the first single, the very Giorgio Moroder sounding ‘Loneliness’.

‘Nonetheless’ was recorded at producer James Ford’s East London studio. Ford recently also worked on Blur’s ‘The Ballad of Darren’, Depeche Mode’s ‘Memento Mori’ and Arctic Monkeys ‘The Car’.

Nonetheless:
01 Loneliness
02 Feel
03 Why Am I Dancing?
04 New London Boy
05 Dancing Star
06 A New Bohemia
07 The Schlager Hit Parade
08 The Secret of Happiness
09 Bullet for Narcissus
10 Love Is the Law

Pet Shop Boys released their first album ‘Please’ 38 years ago in 1986. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Pet Shop Boys single ‘West End Girls’. The original single was not the hit single. The original single was recorded in 1983 and released in April 1984.

The re-recorded version, the hit version, was released in early 1986 and on 17 May 1981 made it to number one in the UK.

