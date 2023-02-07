 Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’ - Noise11.com
Peter Gabriel i/o

Peter Gabriel Premieres Another New Song ‘The Court’

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2023

in News

Peter Gabriel has premiered another new song from his upcoming album ‘i/o’ called ‘The Court’.

Peter said in a statement, ‘I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there. A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it’s probably an essential part of a civilised society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realised and employed.’

‘The Court’ was “written and produced by Peter Gabriel, The Court was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London, and features contributions from Brian Eno alongside Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché, as well as backing vocals from Peter’s daughter Melanie Gabriel. The orchestral arrangement is by John Metcalfe with Peter Gabriel and was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra”.

Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ is Gabriel’s first album of new music since ‘’up’ in 2002. In 2010 he released the covers album ‘Scratch My Back’ and in 2011 ‘New Blood’ featuring orchestrated re-recordings of his classics.

‘i/o’, the 10th Peter Gabriel album is yet to be scheduled for 2023.

