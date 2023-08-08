Peter Gabriel Releases 8th Song On 8th Full Moon 'Olive Tree' - Noise11.com

Peter Gabriel has been releasing a new song every full moon. For the full moon of August, fans received ‘Olive Tree’.

Peter says, ‘it feeds into this idea that we’re no longer these islands that have our own private thoughts, that our thoughts are going to get opened up to the outside world. The lubrication that allows society to function is based, in part, on not being able to read what’s going on in other people’s minds, so unless we get more comfortable with how we really are, we’re probably going to prefer to stay partly buried in our private worlds.’

Peter Gabriel has been performing songs from the upcoming ‘i/o’ album on his current European ‘i/o’ tour. So far there has been no official announcement for an album release.

